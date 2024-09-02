Amanda Holden reveals reason behind Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence

Amanda Holden has spoken about Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence. Picture: Heart

Jamie Theakston is taking a break from Heart Breakfast and Amanda Holden has revealed the real reason why.

Amanda Holden has revealed why Jamie Theakston is taking a break from Heart Breakfast, after fans questioned where the radio host was.

Speaking on this morning's show, Amanda explained Jamie's absence, beginning: "For the last year Jamie kind of coughs like an old geezer in the morning."

She continued: "Davina [McCall] who stood in for me when I was working, gave him a big cuddle and she sort of injured him slightly around the throat area. She got him in a headlock as she said goodbye, she’s very affectionate."

Amanda added: "But it hurt him and he had to go to the doctors about it and then thankfully because of Davina he found that he had like a little nodule on his voice box and he’s had to have it removed."

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden present Heart Breakfast. Picture: Getty

Explaining the seriousness of the issue, the BGT judge went on to state: "Obviously his voice is his job, so he’s at home with his feet up and his two cats, two dogs, a loving wife and two sons who are less loving than all of them."

JK is currently standing in for Jamie, however the hosts revealed that Jamie is expected to return to the show in a few weeks' time.

Jamie Theakston is stepping away from Heart Breakfast for a few weeks. Picture: Alamy

Jamie took to Instagram to address his absence from the show, writing: "Sooo- a few of you listeners have noticed my voice hasn’t sounded right these past few weeks- I’ve got you to thank…

"Got it checked- Doctors found a lesion on my vocal chords which I’ve had removed this weekend- thanks for all the kind messages- should be back on my feet soon- in the meantime 🤐"

Jamie Theakston explained his absence on social media. Picture: Instagram/Jamie Theakston

Following this statement, Jamie received plenty of support on social media, with Amanda writing: "We will miss you tomorrow 🥹😍"

Davina McCall also posted: "Oh wow!!!!! Speedy recovery sweet cheeks ❤️❤️❤️❤️x sending you big healing hugs"

While footballer Jamie Redknapp commented: "Get well soon Jamo ❤️"