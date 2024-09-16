Amanda Holden reveals new family addition which 'shocked' husband
16 September 2024, 12:06
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has some exciting news to share.
Listen to this article
Amanda Holden, 53, has announced she is expecting an exciting arrival to join her family!
The Heart Breakfast presenter opened up about welcoming a new addition to her home and revealed the hilarious way she told her unsuspecting husband.
Speaking this morning, Amanda told co-host JK: "I sat at the table and I said, ‘whilst we’re all feeling stressed and emotional, there’s something Chris I need to tell you.’
She continued: "The children already knew. They put their hands to their mouths and they said, ‘Mummy don’t do it now!'"
The mother-of-two continued: "'There’s going to be a new addition to the family.’ Chris looked utterly shocked.
"Obviously, you know, I’m 53. Honestly my eggs are like raisins at this point. I’m thrilled because as an ambassador for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home… got ya!
"Three little puppies were dumped at the doors of Battersea. I got the call, ‘we are desperate for someone. Would you consider fostering a dog?’"
- Read more: Amanda Holden reveals reason behind Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence
- Read more: Amanda Holden opens up about her friendship with Simon Cowell
She added: "I’m saying foster as a really tiny, loose term. It got through to Chris better than saying I was ‘fostering'."
She went on to add: "Yes, it is a replacement for my eldest daughter who’s gone to university!"
Watch Amanda chat about her new family member here:
Listeners were quick to send their love to Amanda and her new fur baby, with one Instagram user commenting: "How sweet ❤️ all the best to Amanda’s family 😍"
Another added: "Ahhh how lovely 🥰 I was thinking a baby at first. A furry baby! 🐶 😂"
With a third stating: "Fabulous, a dog is a lovely friend ❤️"
- Read more: Amanda Holden fabulously arrives to Heart's Make Me A Millionaire final on a speed boat
- Read more: Amanda Holden talked herself out of getting arrested while filming with Alan Carr
- Read more: Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden left in tears after surprising inspirational Heart listener Emma