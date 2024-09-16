Exclusive

Amanda Holden reveals new family addition which 'shocked' husband

16 September 2024

Amanda Holden has revealed some exciting family news
Amanda Holden has revealed some exciting family news. Picture: Instagram/Amanda Holden/Heart

By Hope Wilson

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has some exciting news to share.

Amanda Holden, 53, has announced she is expecting an exciting arrival to join her family!

The Heart Breakfast presenter opened up about welcoming a new addition to her home and revealed the hilarious way she told her unsuspecting husband.

Speaking this morning, Amanda told co-host JK: "I sat at the table and I said, ‘whilst we’re all feeling stressed and emotional, there’s something Chris I need to tell you.’

She continued: "The children already knew. They put their hands to their mouths and they said, ‘Mummy don’t do it now!'"

Amanda Holden has revealed her family is expanding
Amanda Holden has revealed her family is expanding. Picture: Getty

The mother-of-two continued: "'There’s going to be a new addition to the family.’ Chris looked utterly shocked.

"Obviously, you know, I’m 53. Honestly my eggs are like raisins at this point. I’m thrilled because as an ambassador for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home… got ya!

"Three little puppies were dumped at the doors of Battersea. I got the call, ‘we are desperate for someone. Would you consider fostering a dog?’"

Amanda Holden is an ambassador of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home
Amanda Holden is an ambassador of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. Picture: Getty

She added: "I’m saying foster as a really tiny, loose term. It got through to Chris better than saying I was ‘fostering'."

She went on to add: "Yes, it is a replacement for my eldest daughter who’s gone to university!"

Watch Amanda chat about her new family member here:

Amanda Holden talks about her new dog
Amanda Holden talks about her new dog. Picture: Heart

Listeners were quick to send their love to Amanda and her new fur baby, with one Instagram user commenting: "How sweet ❤️ all the best to Amanda’s family 😍"

Another added: "Ahhh how lovely 🥰 I was thinking a baby at first. A furry baby! 🐶 😂"

With a third stating: "Fabulous, a dog is a lovely friend ❤️"

