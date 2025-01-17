Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship

17 January 2025, 15:14

Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned
Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Following the release of her documentary Behind It All, fans are wondering if Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are back together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague, 25, has surprised Behind It All viewers with her candid explnation of why she and Tommy Fury, 25, ended their five year relationship.

Despite being apart for months, the pair recently shocked fans when they were pictured together with daughter Bambi. Speculation regarding the current status of their relationship was further questioned when Molly-Mae confirmed she and Tommy shared a kiss on New Year's Eve.

Now with her documentary dropping on Amazon Prime, fans are beginning to wonder if the former couple have reconciled and are giving their relationship another go.

Are Molly-Mae and Tommy back together? Here is everything we know about their relationship rumours.

Fans are wondering if Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are back together
Fans are wondering if Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are back together. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Are Molly-Mae and Tommy back together?

At the time of writing, Molly-Mae and Tommy have not confirmed they are back together. However the pair have hinted that a reunion may be on the cards.

During a candid scene in her documentary Behind It All, Molly-Mae told her sister Zoe how she feels about Tommy, revealing: "All I want is in this life to be with him, and to have another baby with him and to grow old as a family, and to live in a nice house together and have a nice life together. That’s all I want."

She went on to add: "What’s getting me through is the hope that Tommy and I will end up back together."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

This comes after Tommy admitted he will love Molly until the "day he dies" during an interview on Heart Breakfast.

The At Home With The Furys star stated: "At the end of the day everything’s been out there publicly, but one thing I do want to say is, you know, they’re my family, it’s my daughter and Molly’s the girl that gave me Bambi, the best thing in my life, and will forever be the best thing in my life.

"I love them both until the day I die and we’re just going to handle everything in private because everything’s been out there for the public to see. But I think the next steps are definitely going to be in private."

Watch Tommy Fury discuss Molly-Mae here:

Tommy Fury is NOT KSI's biggest fan... 👀

Why did Molly-Mae and Tommy split?

It was recently revealed that Molly-Mae and Tommy broke up after his alcohol consumption caused issues in their relationship.

During an interview with Men's Health, Tommy explained what really happened during their split, stating: "The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore."

He continued: "It kills me to say it, [but] it’s true, I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved a drink, and it is what it is. People go through different things in life and we all have our crosses to bear. I’ve got mine to bear.

"I'm 25-years-old, you know I went through a lot. My break-up was in front of the whole world."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan-favourite couple
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan-favourite couple. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

The 25-year-old added: "Cheating was never a thing. You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing.

"You need to get a grip of it."If you're in the same spot as me, where you just think that it's going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t.

"You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That's the cycle of it."

Some fans believe Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury will get back together
Some fans believe Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury will get back together. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly also commented on their break-up in Behind It All, stating: "He wanted to have a family life but also have the life of a 25 year old boy with no responsibilities and the two don’t go hand in hand.

"He’s never had an alcohol problem, it’s just that alcohol caused problems for us. It got to a point where I wasn’t really looking forward to anything because alcohol affected it so much."

She added: "I’m not breaking up with him because I don’t love him anymore, I’m breaking up with him because he hasn’t given me a single other choice.

"Even over the last year I’ve been so much more aware of things that have been going on, that I was so naive for so long and I still don’t think I know the full picture."

Molly-Mae's family feature on her Behind It All documentary

Who are Molly-Mae's mum and dad? Her family life with sister Zoe revealed

Molly-Mae Hague broke down when discussing her split from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae breaks down in tears as she reveals exact moment she split from Tommy Fury

Who is the new Love Island All Stars bombshell?

Who is the new bombshell on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Molly-Mae Hague has a new reality TV show

Molly-Mae Behind It All: Documentary release date, channel, episodes and cast revealed

Jamie Theakston has announced he's cancer free!

Jamie Theakston announces he's cancer free as he returns to Heart Breakfast

Molly-Mae Hague as spoken out regarding her relationship with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on claims Tommy Fury split was 'publicity stunt'

Paul Danan in Celebrity Big Brother in 2017

Hollyoaks and original Love Island star Paul Danan dies, aged 46

Kaz Crossley has opened up about her hair loss journey

Why Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair: Inside the star's alopecia battle

Tommy Fury has revealed why he and Molly-Mae Hague split

Tommy Fury reveals alcohol addiction is reason for Molly-Mae Hague split

Linda Nolan has died

Linda Nolan dies aged 65 following 20-year cancer battle

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri have reportedly split

Why did Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page split? The real reason behind their shock break-up revealed
Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman share a romantic past

What happened between Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison? Their Love Island All Stars romance explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti split after leaving Love Island

What happened between Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti? Their dramatic break-up explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

What is Beyoncé's announcement?

What is Beyoncé's announcement? Fan theories from Cowboy Carter tour to new visuals and ACT III
Linda may have revealed her identity to the Faithfuls

Traitors fans fear Linda has given away her identity after noticing huge mistake

The Traitors

Marcel Somerville is currently in the process of divorcing his wife

Love Island defends casting Marcel Somerville despite him still being married

Love Island All Stars 2025

Scott Thomas and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu appear to already know each other

What happened between Scott Thomas and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Their secret romance revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

What really happened between Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville?

What happened between Gabby and Marcel? Love Island cheating scandal and split explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

What really happened between Luca and Gemma after they left Love Island?

What happened between Luca and Gemma? Love Island couple's split explained

Love Island All Stars 2025

Fans are hoping My Mum Your Dad will be back for a second series

My Mum Your Dad cancelled after two series – due to lack of men

Holly Willoughby has racked up incredible wealth during her TV career.

Holly Willoughby net worth 2025: How much is the Dancing on Ice presenter worth?

Casey O'Gorman is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025

Casey O'Gorman facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Olivia Hawkins is entering the Love Island villa once more as an All Star for 2025

Olivia Hawkins facts: Love Island star's age, ex-boyfriends, season and career revealed

Ronnie Vint is taking part in Love Island All Stars 2025

Ronnie Vint facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Elma Pazar is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Elma Pazar facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

Gabby Allen will appear on Love Island All Stars 2025

Gabby Allen facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained