Traitors fans fear Linda has given away her identity after noticing huge mistake

14 January 2025, 14:56

Linda may have revealed her identity to the Faithfuls
Linda may have revealed her identity to the Faithfuls. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

Eagle-eyed viewers believe Linda has inadvertently given away her Traitor identity to the Faithfuls...

The Traitors viewers are sure Linda's time on the show will be coming to end soon, after she made a fatal error which could reveal her identity to the Faithfuls.

So far Linda and Minah have been able to keep the fact they are Traitors away from their fellow castmates, however she may have given a clue to who she is during last week's secret mission.

Some viewers noticed her mistake during episode six when the Traitors were instructed to write the names of four players on a painting. Linda wrote Leon, Alexander, Fozia and Anna's names, however the way she wrote the letter 'Z' in Fozia's name has caused a stir online.

Viewers were quick to notice the unique way Linda penned Fozia's name, and noticed she wrote the 'Z' in a similar way during the roundtable. This would prove she was responsible for writing the Fathful names on the painting.

Fans noticed how Linda wrote Fozia's name
Fans noticed how Linda wrote Fozia's name. Picture: BBC

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans were quick to call out Linda's mistake.

One user wrote: "This would be the ultimate detective work to reveal Linda as a traitor. Nobody under 50 is writing a Z like this…"

Another added: "#TheTraitors will anyone notice that the handwriting on painting is Linda's? Particularly the way she writes z in Fozia Why didn't she try to disguise it!"

While a third stated: "Does Linda know that by putting Fozia name down is making her more obvious that she's a traitor? She has no idea what’s she’s doing bless her! #thetraitors"

Linda wrote Fozia's name the same way during the roundtable
Linda wrote Fozia's name the same way during the roundtable. Picture: BBC

This comes after Livi and Dan were the latest Faithfuls to be eliminated from the competition, after the group failed to find the remaining Traitors.

So far Armani is the only Traitor to be evicted from the castle, with Minah and Linda avoiding detection as we go into the seventh episode.

Linda has become a fan favourite since being on the show
Linda has become a fan favourite since being on the show. Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert

If the Traitors make it to the final, they have a chance at winning the jackpot and stealing the money from the Faithfuls.

Last year saw Harry bag the prize, leaving Faithful Mollie without any cash, whereas the first season saw Faithfuls Meryl, Hannah and Aaron taking the money from Traitor Wilf.

