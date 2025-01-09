Who are related on The Traitors? All the fans theories explained

9 January 2025, 15:26

Who is related on The Traitors?
Who is related on The Traitors? Picture: bbc
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As The Traitors series 3 heats up many viewers are convinced there is another relation hidden between two of the contestants - but what are the theories?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Traitors 2025 kicked off at the start of the year with sisters Armani and Maia deciding to share that they are sisters with their fellow players.

While Armani and Maia's time on The Traitors has now come to an end (one of them being murdered and the other banished as a traitor), viewers of the show are convinced the hit BBC series has another twist to reveal.

Who could ever forget last year's series where Diane and son Ross kept their relation secret to the very end? And just because Armani and Maia were sisters doesn't mean there isn't another connection within the castle.

That's what fans think, at least. They are sure that there may be another connection between two of the players in the castle, and they've even got theories on who it could be.

Lisa and Alex

Could Lisa be Alex's mother-in-law?
Could Lisa be Alex's mother-in-law? Picture: BBC

Some fans of The Traitors think they may have rumbled a relation between Anglian priest Lisa and care manager Alex, and the internet sleuths have got receipts for their theory.

Taking to Reddit, one person shared a picture of Lisa and Alex with the comment: "These two have to be related, surely?"

They believe that Lisa is Alex's mother-in-law. Alex, from Whitby, has spoken on the show about wanting to win the cash prize to help him and his wife start a family with IVF, so we know he's married. Alex also admitted that he applied for The Traitors when his mother-in-law said he would do well on the show.

But the plot thickens after Reddit users pointed out that Alex and Lisa's Instagram profiles were both private, the only two of this year's cast.

However, after looking again they found that Lisa's is now public, but that the amount of people she follows has dropped from 110 to 84 since the change - could she be hiding something? Meanwhile, Alex's profile still remains private.

And after a boyfriend and girlfriend secret relationship in series one and a mother and son relationship in series two, was it time to mix it up? One person thinks so, writing: "Production know people are looking out for this sort of thing now, and (apart from their faces) everything else about these two is so different it makes sense as a choice."

Francesca and Freddie

Some people think Francesca is Freddie's mum!
Some people think Francesca is Freddie's mum! Picture: BBC

A new theory which has also been shared following scenes from Wednesday night's emotional episode (8th January) has some people convinced Freddie is Francesca's son.

Francesca has revealed that she has four sons and that she is on The Traitors to prove to them that she can succeed on the show. Meanwhile, in the episode where Freddie was almost banished from the group, he became very emotional when she voted for him, breaking down in tears.

Later, Francesca could be seen hugging Freddie as she also started to cry before he said in the diary room: "She's like my mum in here."

One person took to X (formerly Twitter) after the episode to write: "Locking in my prediction that Francesca is Freddie’s mum." Another person guessed: "AUNTIE or something like they HAVEEE to be related."

Another viewer pointed out, however, that Freddie has shared that he is a single child, which really puts a spanner in the theory. This comment from a fan might help to explain: "I thought this too but I think she said she has “boys” (so more than one) and he said he’s an only child? Defo think she’s his auntie or something tho because why are they both crying and hugging so much?!?!"

Linda and Dan

Could Linda be Dan's grandmother?
Could Linda be Dan's grandmother? Picture: BBC

This theory is a little less popular, but there has been speculation that Linda (currently playing as a traitor) could be the grandma of Dan.

One person commented at the beginning of the series: "Calling it now that Linda and Dan are related #Traitors," while another wrote: "I think it’s a slightly more distant relation, My Dad is CONVINCED Linda is Dan's Granny."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson haven't always got along

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud: Why the Fast and Furious stars fell out explained

The Traitors full episode schedule revealed

When and what time is The Traitors on tonight? Full episode schedule explained

The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye following a cancer battle as a child

Why The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye as she reveals cancer battle

Here's what Claudia Winkleman is wearing for this series of The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits: Everything she's worn and where to buy

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

The Love Island All Stars 2025 release date and time have been revealed

When does Love Island All Stars start? Release date, time, days and channel revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Trending on Heart

Richard Hammond has announced his split from wife Mindy Hammond

Richard Hammond announces split from wife Mindy after 28 years together

Richard and Mindy Hammond have announced their split

Richard Hammond wife: Who is Mindy Hammond and how many children do they have?

Who is in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars line up 2025: Full cast and their show history revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Some Love Island All Stars series one couples are still together

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

The bank holiday dates for the UK differ from country to country

UK bank holidays 2025: Full list of dates revealed

News

The Vivienne attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere, Bloomsbury Ballroom, London.

The Vivienne: RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner dies, aged 32

Armani has responded to being called the 'worst traitor ever'

The Traitors star Armani responds to backlash after being labelled 'worst traitor ever'

Meghan Markle is back

Meghan Markle rejoins Instagram as she unveils trailer for new lifestyle Netflix show

Royals

Meet the stars of series 3 of The Traitors

The Traitors 2025 full cast: Meet the line-up of series 3

The Traitors season 2 cast have been busy over the past year

The Traitors season 2 cast: Who won and where are they now?

Hugh Jackman in 2024

Hugh Jackman facts: Actor's age, partner, children, movies and career explained

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec

Stephen Mulhern facts: Presenter's age, dating life, family and TV shows revealed

Ferne McCann in a blue gown at the National Television Awards and in a pink mini dress

Ferne McCann facts: Dancing On Ice star's age, boyfriend, children and more revealed

Who is Snail on the Masked Singer?

Who is Snail on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer

Who is Bear on the Masked Singer?

Who is Bear on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer

Who is Wolf on the Masked Singer?

Who is Wolf on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer