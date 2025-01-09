Who are related on The Traitors? All the fans theories explained

Who is related on The Traitors? Picture: bbc

By Alice Dear

As The Traitors series 3 heats up many viewers are convinced there is another relation hidden between two of the contestants - but what are the theories?

The Traitors 2025 kicked off at the start of the year with sisters Armani and Maia deciding to share that they are sisters with their fellow players.

While Armani and Maia's time on The Traitors has now come to an end (one of them being murdered and the other banished as a traitor), viewers of the show are convinced the hit BBC series has another twist to reveal.

Who could ever forget last year's series where Diane and son Ross kept their relation secret to the very end? And just because Armani and Maia were sisters doesn't mean there isn't another connection within the castle.

That's what fans think, at least. They are sure that there may be another connection between two of the players in the castle, and they've even got theories on who it could be.

Lisa and Alex

Could Lisa be Alex's mother-in-law? Picture: BBC

Some fans of The Traitors think they may have rumbled a relation between Anglian priest Lisa and care manager Alex, and the internet sleuths have got receipts for their theory.

Taking to Reddit, one person shared a picture of Lisa and Alex with the comment: "These two have to be related, surely?"

They believe that Lisa is Alex's mother-in-law. Alex, from Whitby, has spoken on the show about wanting to win the cash prize to help him and his wife start a family with IVF, so we know he's married. Alex also admitted that he applied for The Traitors when his mother-in-law said he would do well on the show.

But the plot thickens after Reddit users pointed out that Alex and Lisa's Instagram profiles were both private, the only two of this year's cast.

However, after looking again they found that Lisa's is now public, but that the amount of people she follows has dropped from 110 to 84 since the change - could she be hiding something? Meanwhile, Alex's profile still remains private.

And after a boyfriend and girlfriend secret relationship in series one and a mother and son relationship in series two, was it time to mix it up? One person thinks so, writing: "Production know people are looking out for this sort of thing now, and (apart from their faces) everything else about these two is so different it makes sense as a choice."

Francesca and Freddie

Some people think Francesca is Freddie's mum! Picture: BBC

A new theory which has also been shared following scenes from Wednesday night's emotional episode (8th January) has some people convinced Freddie is Francesca's son.

Francesca has revealed that she has four sons and that she is on The Traitors to prove to them that she can succeed on the show. Meanwhile, in the episode where Freddie was almost banished from the group, he became very emotional when she voted for him, breaking down in tears.

Later, Francesca could be seen hugging Freddie as she also started to cry before he said in the diary room: "She's like my mum in here."

One person took to X (formerly Twitter) after the episode to write: "Locking in my prediction that Francesca is Freddie’s mum." Another person guessed: "AUNTIE or something like they HAVEEE to be related."

Another viewer pointed out, however, that Freddie has shared that he is a single child, which really puts a spanner in the theory. This comment from a fan might help to explain: "I thought this too but I think she said she has “boys” (so more than one) and he said he’s an only child? Defo think she’s his auntie or something tho because why are they both crying and hugging so much?!?!"

Linda and Dan

Could Linda be Dan's grandmother? Picture: BBC

This theory is a little less popular, but there has been speculation that Linda (currently playing as a traitor) could be the grandma of Dan.

One person commented at the beginning of the series: "Calling it now that Linda and Dan are related #Traitors," while another wrote: "I think it’s a slightly more distant relation, My Dad is CONVINCED Linda is Dan's Granny."