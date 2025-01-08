Why The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye as she reveals cancer battle

The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye following a cancer battle as a child. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

The Traitors contestant Livi had her right eye removed and replaced with a prosthetic when she was 14-years-old after being diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer.

The Traitors star Livi has opened up to her fellow players in the Scottish Castle about the cancer battle she faced in her childhood and how it left her with a prosthetic eye.

Livi (or Olivia) is a 26-year-old anaesthetic practitioner and a model who joined the cast of The Traitors season three alongside a handful of other ordinary people looking to scoop the big cash prize.

The mum-of-one recently told co-stars Armani and Leon that she has "been through a lot" in her life, opening up about her retinoblastoma diagnosis at the age of 12-years-old.

During episode three of the series, Livi, Armani and Leon were in the leisure room of the castle when they started talking about their backgrounds. Livi told them: "I've got a prosthetic eye. My right one. So I have it removed when I was 14."

Livi has shared her childhood battle with a rare form of eye cancer. Picture: BBC

Speaking in more depth in the diary room, Livi went on: "When I was 12-years-old I was diagnosed with a cancer called retinoblastoma. It resulted in my losing my right eye. It just knocked my confidence massively. I felt embarrassed of my prosthetic eye."

She went on: "I lost my hair, I was kind of wanting to turn into an adult, but adulthood was being ripped from me."

After her co-stars reassured her they would never have known about her false eye, she added: "A lot of people probably don't even notice.'

Olivia is looking to walk away with the cash prize on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Going on the reflect on what happened to her, and the struggles with confidence she still tackles daily, Livi said: "I have dealt with it. Obviously I get days where I am like getting emotional about small things, but I just know I'm a fighter."

And it appears Livi is confident her past battles will help her be a better faithful on The Traitors, saying that she believes she can find out who the traitors are as she "does not give up".

As reported on the NHS website, retinoblastoma is a rare type of eye cancer which affects young children, mostly ages three and under.

The cancer can be found in one or both eyes and affects the retina, located at the back of the eye. For reference, the retina is the part of the eye that sends signals to the brain, allowing you to see.

The main symptom of the eye cancer is a white glow or white reflection in the centre of the eye but other symptoms include; eyes pointing in a different directions, the coloured part of the eye (iris) changing colour, swelling around the eye, uncontrolled eye movements, vision problems, pain in one or both eyes.