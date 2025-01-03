The Traitors star Armani responds to backlash after being labelled 'worst traitor ever'

Armani has responded to being called the 'worst traitor ever'. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Armani from The Traitors has responded to the criticism she has received from viewers after she was chosen to play the game as a traitor.

Armani was chosen to be a traitor by Claudia Winkleman in series 3 of The Traitors alongside Linda and Minah, however, her loud personality has left viewers branding her the "worst traitor ever".

The London-based financial investigator has been very vocal among the group, despite other traitors taking a backseat to avoid being put in the spotlight.

Now, Armani has responded to the backlash over her game plan, and it looks like she's taking it all with a pinch of salt and finding it all very funny.

Posting a video on her Instagram page, Armani comedically wrote "what did that mouth do?" before adding "talk too damn much."

Will the faithfuls catch Armani for being a traitor? Picture: BBC

In another meme-style video, Armani jokes about the moment she told her fellow traitors, Linda and Minah, to be more outspoken in the group in order to avoid detection - just moments before her name got thrown around by the faithfuls.

Alongside the video, Armani wrote: "Can’t lie this is one of my most audacious moves 😂."

Fans of The Traitors have commended Armani for being "self-aware" and finding the humour in her behaviour on the show.

After being chosen as a traitor, Armani set to work establishing herself as an outspoken (and fake) faithful, participating in in-depth conversations with the group about people they suspect, and who she is suspicious about.

At the first round table, Armani was the first to open the conversation, raising suspicions within the group.

People have been taking to social media since the first episode aired to share their frustrations over Armani's game plan, branding it "too much" and "too obvious".

One person wrote: "Armani being the most obvious traitor is killing me off, hold it together girly #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK," while another posted: "Not Armani telling the others traitors to be more assertive when other faithfuls are already suspicious of her."

A third wrote: "Armani might as well walk round with a big sign saying 'I'm a traitor' and ringing a bell 😂#TheTraitors", while a fourth fan commented: "Armani is the worst traitor within all 3 seasons."