The Traitors 2025 full cast: Meet the line-up of series 3

Meet the stars of series 3 of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Here's the full list of all the cast members taking part in this year's The Traitors.

The Traitors is back for a third series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and set in the beautiful Scottish Highlands, where a cast of 25 will battle it out in a bid to win up to £120,000.

Among the 2025 cast is former British diplomat Alexander, window cleaner Keith, Doctor of communications Yin and many, many more ordinary people ready to play the ultimate game of deception.

The Traitors series 3 kicked off on January 1, and will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights until the final where we will see if the traitors or faithfuls scoop the cash prize.

Here's the full list of cast members taking part in The Traitors 2025, their ages, jobs and reason for being on the show.

Alex

Alex is one of the contestants taking part in series 3 of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 29

Job: Care Manager

From: Whitby

Reason for applying to The Traitors: Well, the first time that I watched the show, I thought the whole concept was so cool. Psychological warfare AND a game show. I watched it with my mother-in-law, and she said, “I think you'd be really good at this.” I mulled it over, watched the second season, and had seen that you could apply for the next. And I thought, you know what, I think I'm going to do that.

Alexander

Former British diplomat Alexander is hoping his career will help him on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 38

Job: Former British Diplomat

From: London

Reason for applying to The Traitors: Firstly, I love doing new things, and I always take opportunities where I can. I just finished visiting all 15 of London’s disused underground stations. When I was in Bologna recently, I went down the sewers. I went to Murmansk a couple of years ago to see the world's northernmost McDonald's and nuclear icebreaker. I've lived around the world in different countries. I hope this will be something I’ll enjoy... and if not, it’ll be something new!

Anna

Anna is looking to walk away with the money on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 28

Job: Swimming teacher

From: County Wicklow, Ireland

Reason for applying to The Traitors: This is absolutely not something that I normally do! I initially watched The Traitors by accident, my housemates turned it on while I was waiting for my dinner to cook. Then I binge-watched nearly the whole thing in three days, I was obsessed.

It’s the only TV show I've thought I’d be good at that! I've got a brain that can compartmentalise things and I can be quite personable. I think a lot of it does depend on your ability to control your emotions in that environment and your ability to get people on your side, which are two things that I think I have a bit of a skill for.

I applied on a whim while my boyfriend was watching football. I just filled in the form, didn't think anything of it. I cannot believe that I got chosen.

Armani

Armani has her eyes on the prize - but will her sister also being on The Traitors ruin her game? Picture: BBC

Age: 27

Job: Financial Investigator

From: London

Reason for applying to The Traitors: I'd seen the show, and I really did like it. I'm very much into problem solving games, all that kind of stuff. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. I might as well just go for it and see what happens.

Charlotte

Charlotte is putting on a Welsh accent to fool her fellow The Traitors cast members. Picture: BBC

Age: 33

Job: Business Director

From: Hampshire

Reason for applying to The Traitors: I have loved the show since the very start and think it would be such a fun thing to take part in. A real ‘money can’t buy’ experience getting to play the game.

Dan

Bank risk manager Dan is from Liverpool. Picture: BBC

Age: 33

Job: Bank Risk Manager

From: Liverpool

Reason for applying to The Traitors: I've always loved strategy games; I've always loved the opportunity to see how people manipulate and deceive in different types of games. And I just really wanted an opportunity to do something that you don't do in your everyday life; throw myself into a game like this and see how I do. The first two seasons were really engaging, and I wanted to be a part of the next part of the story.

Elen

The Traitors star Elen applied for the show with confidence that she'll play it well. Picture: BBC

Age: 24

Job: Translator

From: Cardiff

Reason for applying to The Traitors: Firstly, because I love the show's authenticity. It's not scripted and it’s full of ordinary people. That was the first reason. And secondly, I genuinely thought I'd be really good at the game.

Fozia

Being on The Traitors has been on Fozia's bucket list. Picture: BBC

Age: 50

Job: Community Development Manager

From: Birmingham

Reason for applying to The Traitors: It was on my bucket list. I have been watching all the previous series, and it's not like any other programme. There are other shows where the game is answering general knowledge questions, and then you win a prize. Whereas this one was more strategic, psychological, it's twisted, and I love it. I used to get on the phone to my sister after watching and we’d chat all about it.100% loved it. Whoever was behind the concept and idea was bloody amazing!

Francesca

Francesca is on The Traitors to show her four sons anything is possible. Picture: BBC

Age: 44

Job: Interior Designer

From: East Sussex

Reason for applying to The Traitors: I watched the second series avidly, and I thought I could do that. I could be quite good at that. I've got four sons, and I think they just see me as mum, and that I do Interior Design - I don't think they even realise what that involves. I believe they literally think I just plump cushions and hang some curtains. I also entered the competition on a personal level which was I really wanted to challenge myself. I suppose part of me wants to show my sons that anything's possible.

Freddie

Freddie is a 20-year-old student who thinks he'll play the perfect game of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 20

Job: Politics Student

From: Peterborough

Reason for applying to The Traitors: I’m quite big fan of The Traitors, I've watched the first two series of the UK show and I've watched the Australian one as well. I just think it's such an interesting concept for a game, it's very strategic and psychological, and it’s all about using your brain. I think I’ve got a skill set that makes me suited to being quite good at the game and I thought why not just give it a go and apply, and here we are.

Jack

Yorkshire-lad Jack was told to go on The Traitors by his mum. Picture: BBC

Age: 25

Job: Market trader and landscaper

From: Yorkshire

Reason for applying to The Traitors: My mum told me to apply, funnily enough. I was obsessed with the show, started watching it with my parents, and she just thought I would be a dead ringer to be on it. Also, the money isn't such a terrible incentive, there's more reasons than I can shake a stick at really, as to what I’d do with £120 grand! So, mother and money!

Jake

Jake loves The Traitors, and now he gets to play the game for real. Picture: BBC

Age: 28

Job: Project manager

From: Barrow-in-Furness

Reason for applying to The Traitors: I really like the show. That might be quite a bog-standard answer but I do just really like the show. It's actually the only thing I've ever applied for. I've always been into mysteries, even when I was younger in my Scooby Doo days, I've always liked the guess who’s the murderer game so this show is the perfect kind of game for me. I think I'll be good at it as well. When you watch it from home, you're only getting half the experience because you know who the Traitors are, but I’ve always said that I'd love to be on the other side of it and be in the castle and get the full experience of not knowing anything and not trusting anyone.

Joe

Joe is excited to play a real-life game of Cluedo. Picture: BBC

Age: 37

Job: English Teacher

From: Southampton (Originally Yorkshire)

Reason for applying to The Traitors: I think I felt like most people that have watched it, it's such a fun show. I'm one of those armchair viewers that with so many shows over the years always sits there and says “Oh, I could do that. I'd enjoy that.” I used to love reality TV growing up, but I've not watched it properly in years. I watch EastEnders so I was watching iPlayer, and this came on automatically after. I’d caught up on EastEnders, I was making a coffee, and I remember saying to my flatmate, “I'm not watching whatever this is, turn it over.” And then we were drawn in and we just got so invested in it. It was like real life Cluedo, it just looks so fun to do. It's puzzles and clues and a big old whodunnit.

Kasim

Kasim from The Traitors is a Doctor from Cambridge - but will his intelligence help him win the game? Picture: BBC

Age: 33

Job: Doctor

From: Cambridge

Reason for applying to The Traitors: It looked like great fun. I really liked the first series, and I actually applied for the second, but didn't really think much about it. I never heard back, and I was thinking I can see why because I did a really bad job on the application! Then out of curiosity before the second season came out, I saw applications for season three were open and I thought, I might as well chuck another one in because I know what went wrong last time. It was definitely the right thing for me, because season two was phenomenal. I thought whatever is going to happen next time, I need to be involved in it.

Keith

Window cleaner Keith watched The Traitors and decided 'I can do that!'. Picture: BBC

Age: 65

Job: Window cleaner

From: Bournemouth

Reason for applying to The Traitors: Wow, that's a million-dollar question. I watched the first and the second series and with the second series, I was sitting on the settee watching as Harry won and as soon as it finished, I said to my wife, I said, ‘You know something? I could do that’. And that's the reason why I applied. I like to play games like this, it excites me. It reminds me of an old TV programme called Columbo, he was a lieutenant, and he always knew who the murderer was. He knew they did it, but he just needed to work it out from start to finish. So, and that's why I applied, I just thought I could I enjoy these sorts of games.

Also, I'm one of nine in my family. I've got a very big family, lots of brothers and sisters who used to play tricks on each other, wind each other up, the works! So, with all that in mind, that’s why I applied for The Traitors.

Leanne

Leanne may be a veteran, but she's appearing on The Traitors as a nail consultant in order to throw people off! Picture: BBC

Age: 28

Job: Veteran

From: Holywell North Wales

Reason for applying to The Traitors: It just looked like so much fun. I remember watching series one when I was pregnant with my partner, Sophie, and she said to me, oh, you'd be so good at this, because I tend to get away with a lot. I tend to tell a few white lies to my boss for a couple of days off work, and I somehow always seem to get away with it. And she said you'd be so good at getting people wrapped around your finger. Sounds awful, doesn't it?! And I applied in January.

I remember we were watching an episode, and she fell asleep on the sofa with the twins, so I obviously had to pause it, because I would have had to end up watching it twice because we can't watch anything without each other. And I thought, how funny would it be if I went upstairs applied, and by the time she woke up from her nap, I could have been like, I've just applied to be on The Traitors. So, I did it. I ran upstairs, and I didn't realise how much was on the application and the video! I was trying to do the video as quietly as I possibly could.

Leon

Age: 40

Job: Retail store manager

From: East Midlands

Reason for applying to The Traitors: I just love the dynamic of the show and what it entails. Having worked in retail all my life, I always joke around at work about the good versus evil. I think about it when someone comes in and tries to get the cheapest deal but I'm on the other side trying to make them spend as much money as possible!

The Traitors really grabbed my attention. I like the fact that everyone is working towards the same goal in the tasks and putting money in the pot, but then as soon as that task is finished, it's weird how it’s suddenly a different game that you’re all playing. I just really wanted to be a part of it.

Linda

Linda may be the oldest contestant on The Traitors, but she's here to prove that you can win at any age. Picture: BBC

Age: 70

Job: Retired opera singer

From: Hertfordshire

Reason for applying to The Traitors: I watched the two series, and I thought, do you know what? I think I could do that. And it was in a mad moment that I looked it up on the internet and saw there was a form to apply, and I thought, I'm just going to apply, let's just see, never knowing that it would go this far. So yes, I love the show. I'm absolutely into it. I love the psychological game. I like the whole idea of fooling people.

Lisa

Lisa will be hiding the fact she is a priest from her other Traitors stars. Picture: BBC

Age: 62

Job: Anglican Priest

From: Cornwall

Reason for applying to The Traitors: My main driving force is that I am completely obsessed with murder mysteries. If there's a murder mystery on the go, I'm there. I've watched every episode of Poirot, every Agatha Christie more than once, Midsomer Murders, Inspector Morse, Grantchester, Father Brown, Sister Boniface. I’m just obsessed with murders and the mental aspect of trying to work out who did it.

Olivia (Livi)

Olivia is looking to walk away with the cash prize on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 26

Job: Beautician and Model

From: Horsham

Reason for applying to The Traitors: My mum’s a fan and she thought I’d be really good on it. It's something I've watched, and I absolutely love but not something I ever saw myself going on, because I never thought I'd have the opportunity. I thought I'll just apply for it, but I didn't take it too seriously until I got a bit further in the process.

Maia

Full-time mum Maia is entering The Traitors castle alongside her sister. Picture: BBC

Age: 25

Job: Full-time Mum

From: Essex

Reason for applying to The Traitors: I binge watched the last series when it aired, and I was so invested. I always thought to myself, I could do it better. I literally was thinking you guys aren't lying properly, you're not lying correctly, there are too many emotions going on, this is money. So yeah, one was that I felt like I could do it better. Second one was the money. My daughter is going to nursery soon and that's expensive. It's like having a mortgage, so that was also a motivator.

I am also a very competitive person in general. Growing up, I was a natural liar. And then I stopped lying, because my family said it was getting really bad. I would always blame my sisters. So, I went the opposite way and I got really, really blunt instead. And it was blunt on the borderline of being rude. So, I’ve had to learn how to assess what's good to say, what's not good to say. Now I'm kind of excited to be able to lie again, if I’m being honest! I'm excited to be able to twist some stories and make up things and that will be kind of fun.

Minah

Minah almost appeared on series 2 of The Traitors - but this year is her year! Picture: BBC

Age: 29

Job: Call Centre Manager

From: Liverpool

Reason for applying to The Traitors: After season one, a couple of friends and family members sent me the link and I thought I’ve got nothing to lose and I probably won’t hear anything, so I did it. I got through the first few stages for season two, but it got to the point of asking work for time off, and I wasn't able to get the time off. So, it was one of those things where, if something's meant to happen, it's meant to happen, and if there's a reason it doesn't happen, it was never meant to be.

After season two, people kept saying to me that I’d be so good on that show, so I applied again, and here I am! There’s nothing like it on the telly. Me, my husband and my mother-in-law love the show - we've watched the Australian one and the celebrity one from America. I think I like it because I like playing pranks on people and telling them little white lies, innocent lies - I think that's probably what drives me.

Nathan

Nathan from London is looking to walk away with the cash. Picture: BBC

Age: 39

Job: Property Consultant

From: London

Reason for applying to The Traitors: To win the money and I think partly for the experience. It was actually my wife who said “you would be amazing at this.” I reckon she's manifested this whole situation. She even said to me, “Nathan, you're going to get the call that you're going on.” So, when I found out and I called her she said, “Are you calling me to say you’re going on The Traitors?” She was like “I knew, I just had a feeling.” She’s been my rock since the process started. She's been amazing.

Tyler

Tyler can't wait to take part in The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 29

Job: Barber

From: Leicester

Reason for applying to The Traitors: I was watching the first season with my mum, and I just said I'm going to apply for that, I reckon I'd be good on it and my mum said to go for it. When I applied, I didn’t expect to get on at all! I just love the game, if this was just a local game, not on television or anything like that I’d still go for it because I just love it.

Yin

Yin, a doctor of communications, is ready to hunt down the traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 34

Job: Doctor of Communication

From: Berkshire

Reason for applying to The Traitors: This game is all about communication and I am a communication scientist. So it would be the perfect opportunity for me to exercise my discipline of communication science. More specifically, The Traitors is about rhetoric - the art and science of persuasive communication. This is my specialty, and I am so obsessed with it that I have a PhD from Oxford in the subject. Analysing how information and emotion are transmitted between individuals and social groups gets me going like nothing else.

The other element of why I applied is storytelling. I believe that there is no such thing as a lie. It's just a good story. It's good fiction. And so to win this game, you just have to tell the best story. And if you're a Traitor, you've got to even fool yourself with the fictional world that you've created. It's not a lie. It's just fiction. I've been crafting stories since I was able to physically write on paper. I would relish the opportunity to practise this craft in the high-stakes context of a game that is all about trust and sabotage!