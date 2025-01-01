The Traitors season 2 cast: Who won and where are they now?

The Traitors season 2 cast have been busy over the past year.

By Hope Wilson

What have The Traitors series two cast been up to since the show aired? Here is everything you need to know!

The Traitors is back for a third series, but we're still reeling from season 2 which aired in 2024!

From the iconic partnership of mother and son Diane and Ross, to Paul's devious gameplay as a Traitor, the second series of the show didn't let us down in terms of drama! However there were moments of humility, with Andrew bravely opening up about his scars and while developing deep friendships with his fellow cast members.

Despite the show finishing in January last year, many of us are keen to know what the class of 2024 have been doing following their time on the show.

Who won The Traitors series 2 and where are the cast now? Here is everything they've been up to since leaving the show.

The Traitors and Faithfuls of 2024 . Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

The Traitors season 2 cast

Harry Clark – Winner

Harry Clark won The Traitors 2024. Picture: BBC

After successfully flying under the radar as one of the Traitors, Harry managed to make it all the way to the final and win the jackpot.

Following his triumph, Harry has attended the Brits and started the podcast Harry and Paul's Guide to Life with his Traitors co-star Paul Gorton.

He's also taken a more reserved approach to spending his winnings, with the 23-year-old moving back in with his parents with the aim of saving to buy a house at some point.

Mollie Pearce – Runner-up

Mollie Pearce came in second place on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Unfortunately Mollie was too trusting of her best friend Harry, and unwittingly allowed him to steal The Traitors prize money from her.

However since leaving the show Mollie has managed to carve out a successful influencing career, gaining over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Her next adventure is taking part in Dancing on Ice in 2025 where she will compete to win the coveted trophy.

Andrew Jenkins

Andrew Jenkins was a fan favourite. Picture: BBC

Since taking part in The Traitors, Andrew has continued his passion as a mental health advocate and recently trekked 1,200 km across four nations to raise awareness and funds for brain injury.

Diane and Ross Carson

Diane and Ross Carson have continued their media career. Picture: Alamy

Mother and son duo Diane and Ross became fan favourites on the show and cultural icons.

Since leaving the programme, Diane has gone on to star in Celebrity MasterChef and is set to take part in her first ever theatre role, appearing in Mothers of the Bride in 2025.

Ross has also continued his directing career and often shares snippets of his life on Instagram.

Paul Gorton

Paul Gorton was an iconic character on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

As well as creating his podcast with Harry, Paul has gone on to welcome another child with his wife Kate since leaving The Traitors.

He has also taken part in Celebrity Mastermind and is now a writer for Rolling Stone magazine.

Charlotte Chilton

Charlotte Chilton was one of The Traitors season 2 cast. Picture: BBC

Since leaving The Traitors Charlotte has welcomed her first child, a daughter named Penelope, whom she shares with singer Conor Maynard.

Despite her public pregnancy, Charlotte has stated with Conor (who is the brother of Harry Clark's girlfriend Anna) has had nothing to do with her child.

Jaz Singh

Jaz Singh was a strong player on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Dubbed Jazatha Christie due to his impressive detective skills, Jaz has gone on to become a motivational presenter and often shares his words of wisdom on social media.

Evie Morrison

Evie Morrison was a player on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

While a strong player, Evie wasn't able to make it to the final. However since taking part in the show she has continued to grow her social media presence, often sharing inspirational quotes and documenting her various hiking adventures.

Jasmine Boatswain

Jasmine Boatswain took part in season 2 of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Since taking part in The Traitors, Jasmine has gone on to develop her presenting career, most recently hosting Gallagher Premiership Unleashed for ITVX as well as taking part in charity football matches.

Zack Davies

Zack Davies was an integral part of The Traitors season 2. Picture: BBC

Zack tried his best to play detective in The Traitors, however he wasn't able to scoop the jackpot. Since the show ended, Zack has started the Pint-Sized History podcast, which he regularly shares clips of on his Instagram account.

Charlie Bees

Charlie Bees was one of the cast members. Picture: BBC

Charlie has been working on her presenting career since taking part in The Traitors, getting involved in local radio and appears to have kept in touch with her fellow Traitors co-stars.

Miles Asteri

Miles Asteri was recruited to become a Traitor. Picture: BBC

Miles has created the Sip On It Podcast and has continued his veterinary nurse career despite his new found fame.

He often documents his reunions with his fellow Traitors cast members on his Instagram account, as well as advocating for LGBTQ rights.

Anthony Mathurin

Anthony Mathurin took part in the 2024 series of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Since leaving The Traitors, Anthony has kept a relatively low profile, however he still appears to be in contact with his fellow contestants, sometimes sharing images of them together on Instagram.

Tracey Griffin

Tracey Griffin was a Faithful on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Tracey often shares pictures of nights out with her family and friends on Instagram as well as documenting her running excursions.

Jonny Holloway

Jonny Holloway was on season 2 of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Jonny has appeared on numerous podcasts over the past year and also shares funny sketch videos to his instagram profile.

Meg Corrick

Meg Corrick was an early-out on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Meg has continued with her artistry career and regularly posts pictures of the incredible work she has completed on her Instagram.

Ash Bibi

Ash Bibi was the first Traitor to leave. Picture: BBC

Ash was the first Traitor to leave the competition after failing to dupe her fellow contestants. Since leaving the series Ash has continued her presenting and acting ventures, often sharing career updates on her social media profiles.

Brian Davidson

Brian Davidson didn't last long on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Brian has been travelling over the past year and has continued to excel in his photo and video production career.

Kyra Johnson, Sonja Clarke and Aubrey Emerson

Kyra Johnson, Sonja Clarke and Aubrey Emerson were the first three to leave. Picture: BBC

These three were early-outs on The Traitors and since then they have kept a low profile. Aubrey often posts on his Instagram account however Kyra and Sonja don't appear to have any active social media pages.