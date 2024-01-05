Ross from The Traitors: Age, job and famous brother revealed

5 January 2024, 17:51

Ross from The Traitors: Age, job and famous brother revealed
Ross from The Traitors: Age, job and famous brother revealed. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

How old is Ross from The Traitors, what is his job and who is his famous brother? Here are all the answers.

The Traitors is back and better than ever.

At the start of the series we saw 22 contestants enter The Traitors castle in a bid to win the jackpot prize. However it's not all smooth sailing as the cast members have been divided into Traitors and Faithfuls, and must vote each other out in order to make it to the final.

One of the contestants that has captured viewers attention this year is Ross.

How old is Ross from The Traitors, what is his job and who is his famous brother? Here is everything you need to know.

Ross is one of the contestants on The Traitors
Ross is one of the contestants on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

How old is Ross from The Traitors?

Ross from The Traitors is 28-years-old.

Speaking ahead of taking part in the show, Ross confessed what kind of gameplayer he would be.

The contestant told the BBC: "I’d befriend everyone. I’d try and charm everyone and try and get their secrets from them, that’s the whole thing, isn't it?"

Ross is looking forward to the game
Ross is looking forward to the game. Picture: BBC

What is Ross from The Traitors job?

Ross from The Traitors is a Video Director.

When asked what he would do with the prize money, Ross said: "If I won, I don’t actually know. Maybe a mini holiday and then save up for a house? A bit boring, well the holiday isn’t, but you know, all the adult stuff."

Ross is a Video Director
Ross is a Video Director. Picture: BBC

Who is Ross from The Traitors brother?

Ross from The Traitors brother is Game of Thrones actor Kerr Logan.

It was also revealed in the third episode of The Traitors that Ross's fellow contestant Diane, was his mum.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, Kerr revealed his mother was taking part in the show, writing: "My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared."

