What nights is The Traitors on TV and how to watch episodes early?

Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

This is what nights of the week The Traitors is on TV and when new episodes are released.

The Traitors is back with a handful of new contestants ready to play the ultimate game of deceit in a bid to win up to £120,000.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the second series will introduce 22 new contestants - including a clairvoyant and a man who was once pronounced dead.

With the first series of The Traitors being a massive hit last year, the second instalment is set to be just as popular as viewers wait to watch what each episode will bring.

But what nights of the week is The Traitors on and how can you watch new episodes early?

When does The Traitors start?

The Traitors will return to BBC One on Wednesday 3rd January at 9:00pm.

This is the second series of the UK version of the show, and will be hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

At the moment, it is unknown how long the series will run for, however, the first series ran for a total of 12 episodes.

What nights is The Traitors on?

The Traitors will not be on every night of the week, much to the disappointment of viewers hooked on the show.

The show will air new episodes on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights on BBC One at 9:00pm.

How to watch The Traitors episodes early

The Traitors will begin with the first episode airing on 3rd January.

After this episode is over, the second and third will become available on iPlayer to watch.

It is currently unknown whether the show will continue to release these new episodes onto the streaming service early every week.