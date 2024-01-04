Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed

By Alice Dear

Who is Diane from The Traitors? Here's everything you need to know about her from age to job and famous son.

The Traitors star Diane has become an overnight sensation following the first episodes of the hit BBC reality show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

Diane was one of the 22 contestants who arrived at the Scottish Highlands Castle in a bid to walk away with up to £120,000.

The retired teacher, 63, was not picked to be a traitor by Claudia and is therefore currently playing the game as a faithful, and she's already on to one of them.

As she becomes a firm favourite on The Traitors, here's everything we know about Diane.

Diane has become a firm favourite on The Traitors overnight as she continues to try and suss out the traitors among the faithfuls. Picture: BBC

How old is Diane from The Traitors?

The Traitors star Diane is 63-years-old and from Lancashire.

Previously, Diane explained that she applied for The Traitors series two after watching just one and a half episodes of the first.

Explaining her reasons for being on the show, she said: "My children said I could never do something like this! We started watching series one together and l just loved the idea of the challenge. I thought it would be great to have a go and see if I could do it."

What is Diane from The Traitors job?

Diane on The Traitors is a retired teacher.

She used to work in a PRU (Pupil Referral Unit) where she taught "some very difficult kids", however, she thinks this experience will help her during her time on The Traitors.

"I learnt there to maintain some level of distance because they could act out," she said: "So, I’d like to see if I could use this. You have to remember that it is just a game. Lots of people cried last year but I'm hoping I can go without."

Diane from The Traitors is a 63-year-old retired teacher from Lancashire. Picture: BBC

Who is Diane from The Traitors' son?

Diane from The Traitors has a very famous son, Kerr Logan, who is an actor.

He starred in Game Of Thrones in 2012 as Matthos Seaworth and has since had roles in Strike and Alias Grace.

Game Of Thrones star Kerr Logan has revealed his mother is Diane from The Traitors. Picture: Getty

The star had no idea his mum was appearing on this year's Traitors until he saw the contestant line-up.

Writing on his X profile (formerly Twitter), Kerr wrote: "I’m not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I’ve only just found out 😳."

He later added: "My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared."

