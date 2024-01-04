Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed

4 January 2024, 17:17

Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed
Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is Diane from The Traitors? Here's everything you need to know about her from age to job and famous son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Traitors star Diane has become an overnight sensation following the first episodes of the hit BBC reality show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

Diane was one of the 22 contestants who arrived at the Scottish Highlands Castle in a bid to walk away with up to £120,000.

The retired teacher, 63, was not picked to be a traitor by Claudia and is therefore currently playing the game as a faithful, and she's already on to one of them.

As she becomes a firm favourite on The Traitors, here's everything we know about Diane.

Diane has become a firm favourite on The Traitors overnight as she continues to try and suss out the traitors among the faithfuls
Diane has become a firm favourite on The Traitors overnight as she continues to try and suss out the traitors among the faithfuls. Picture: BBC

How old is Diane from The Traitors?

The Traitors star Diane is 63-years-old and from Lancashire.

Previously, Diane explained that she applied for The Traitors series two after watching just one and a half episodes of the first.

Explaining her reasons for being on the show, she said: "My children said I could never do something like this! We started watching series one together and l just loved the idea of the challenge. I thought it would be great to have a go and see if I could do it."

What is Diane from The Traitors job?

Diane on The Traitors is a retired teacher.

She used to work in a PRU (Pupil Referral Unit) where she taught "some very difficult kids", however, she thinks this experience will help her during her time on The Traitors.

"I learnt there to maintain some level of distance because they could act out," she said: "So, I’d like to see if I could use this. You have to remember that it is just a game. Lots of people cried last year but I'm hoping I can go without."

Diane from The Traitors is a 63-year-old retired teacher from Lancashire
Diane from The Traitors is a 63-year-old retired teacher from Lancashire. Picture: BBC

Who is Diane from The Traitors' son?

Diane from The Traitors has a very famous son, Kerr Logan, who is an actor.

He starred in Game Of Thrones in 2012 as Matthos Seaworth and has since had roles in Strike and Alias Grace.

Game Of Thrones star Kerr Logan has revealed his mother is Diane from The Traitors
Game Of Thrones star Kerr Logan has revealed his mother is Diane from The Traitors. Picture: Getty

The star had no idea his mum was appearing on this year's Traitors until he saw the contestant line-up.

Writing on his X profile (formerly Twitter), Kerr wrote: "I’m not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I’ve only just found out 😳."

He later added: "My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

The Traitors Castle: Where is the show filmed?

Where is the castle in The Traitors?

The Traitors star Diane's famous son warns viewers 'she's bonkers'

The Traitors star Diane's famous son warns viewers 'she's bonkers'

Where do The Traitors sleep?

Where do The Traitors sleep?

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

How much do The Traitors win?

How much do The Traitors win?

Who is Rat on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Rat on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Why the real Mr Bates has turned down OBE over Post Office scandal

Why the real Mr Bates has turned down OBE over Post Office scandal

News

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

What nights is The Traitors on TV and how to watch episodes early?

How often is The Traitors on TV and how to watch episodes early?

The Traitors cast 2024: Full line-up revealed

The Traitors contestants: Full 2024 line-up revealed

What films are on Boxing Day? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Boxing Day? Full schedule revealed

What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

What movies are on New Year's Eve? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this New Year's Eve? Full schedule revealed

Trending on Heart

Pontins announce closure of third park in weeks, leaving only two UK resorts currently open

Pontins announce closure of third park in weeks, leaving only two resorts currently open

Lifestyle

First Dates Merlin Griffiths reveals 'life-changing consequences' of bowel cancer diagnosis

First Dates Merlin Griffiths reveals 'life-changing consequences' of bowel cancer

Celebrities

Car tax increases 2024: How much drivers will be paying

Car tax increases 2024: Rates and how much drivers will be paying revealed

Lifestyle

Huge waves on the beach and woman struggling with rainbow umbrella

Why is it called Storm Henk? How the Met Office name storms and why

Weather

Stacey Solomon hits back after being accused of 'flaunting her wealth' with luxury holiday

Stacey Solomon hits back after being accused of 'flaunting her wealth' with luxury holiday

Celebrities

Which shops and services are open on New Year's Eve and Day?

Which shops and services are open on New Year's Eve and Day?

Lifestyle

How much do the London fireworks cost?

How much do the London New Year's Eve fireworks cost?

News

Christmas post days and times revealed as we get ready to celebrate the festive season

Is there post on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day?

Lifestyle

Boxing Day gift

Why is it called Boxing Day and why do we have it?

Lifestyle

What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this Christmas Day? Full schedule revealed

Lifestyle

What films are on Christmas Eve? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Christmas Eve? Full listings revealed

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling gives update from hospital bed after cancer surgery

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling gives update from hospital bed after cancer surgery

Celebrities

King Charles gives bizarre Christmas gift to staff which he slips into their lockers

King Charles gives 'bizarre' Christmas gift to staff which he slips into their lockers

Royals

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers 'didn’t think he’d make it to Christmas' after cancer diagnosis

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers 'didn’t think he’d make it to Christmas' after cancer diagnosis

Celebrities

Mrs Hinch shares health update after she and son Ronnie receive diagnosis

Mrs Hinch reveals autism diagnosis as she and son Ronnie share condition

Celebrities