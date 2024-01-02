The Traitors contestants: Full 2024 line-up revealed

The Traitors cast 2024: Full line-up revealed. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

The full line-up of the cast of The Traitors 2024 has been revealed ahead of the return of the hit series.

The Traitors will return to our screens on Wednesday 2nd January as Claudia Winkleman hosts a new series of the hit reality TV show.

Claudia will return to the Scottish castle with 22 new contestants as they play the ultimate game of deceit in order to bag a cash prize.

This year's line-up includes a clairvoyant, a chess coach and a man who was once pronounced dead.

Take a look at the full line-up for The Traitors 2024:

Andrew

Andrew is a 45-year-old Insurance Broker taking part in The Traitors 2024. Picture: BBC

Age: 45

Job: Insurance Broker

From: Talbot Green

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "I loved last year’s show, I was really immersed in it and just loved the format. I like the game play and thought I could be good at it. Over the last couple of years, I've been going through a personal growth journey where I've been trying to learn a lot about myself - I've grown a lot. I want to step out of my comfort zone. I've been a Steady Eddy all my life I suppose, never taking any risks or challenges."

Anthony

Anthony thinks his job as a chess coach will help him make the right moves during The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 45

Job: Chess Coach

From: Birmingham

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "When I saw the show, I thought to myself – this has me written all over it! It’s like a real life, live game of chess. That's what it is. Instantly, I was intrigued by that, and I just felt it was for me. I've never applied for a game show or anything before but this format, is 100% me."

Ash

London-based events coordinator Ash will be taking part in the new series of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 45

Job: Events Coordinator

From: London

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "I was looking for an adventure. I've spent my life moving around, moving cities, moving countries, doing different things but lately I've been in the same place kind of doing the same thing. I'm happy where I am, I'm happy with the way my life is but I do need a little bit of an adventure."

Aubrey

Aubrey wasn't going to let his age of 67-years-old stop him from taking part in The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 67

Job: Retired Shop Owner

From: Loughborough, Leicestershire

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "When I watched it last year, I thought to myself: I could do that. That was it. Then I think Claudia had announced that applications were open and before I knew it, I was on the link. I’d never ever dreamt in a million years that I'd be where I am now. So that was it really, no other reason. Oh and, to speak the truth, the location is beautiful, that castle is fantastic, and why not at 66?"

Brian

Photographer Brian thinks playing 'whodunnit' games with his friends and family will help him during his time in The Traitors castle. Picture: BBC

Age: 33

Job: Photographer

From: Glasgow

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "I watched the first series and, obviously, really enjoyed it. I like that it's different and it's a sort of mystery, whodunnit, type thing. I am also familiar with the format because every Christmas I play a game called Werewolves with my family which is quite similar. I also want to test myself."

Charlie

Charlie from Bristol is ready to get analysing in The Traitors castle - but will she be a traitor or a faithful? Picture: BBC

Age: 34

Job: Mental Health Area Manager

From: Bristol

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "I loved series one, I love the game and it’s just a little bit of me, it literally is my personality. I like to analyse everything. Everywhere I go I'm constantly thinking, looking at people's body language, trying to work people out. To the point that sometimes I have to switch off my brain! Obviously, the prize is great! I love the adrenaline too even though I'll get nervous as you know anyone would."

Charlotte

Charlotte is one of the 12 contestants taking part in this year's series of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 32

Job: Recruitment Manager

From: Warwickshire

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "Because it looks quite challenging. You don’t see many shows like this, so when I saw it on TV I thought it was really refreshing to watch something different. So, I applied for the challenge, I wasn’t even thinking about the money. Personally, I’d prefer to be a Traitor but if not, I definitely want to try and catch one. I applied on Christmas Day last year while I was with my family and they were encouraging me, I started it and then left it. I went back to it in the first week of January and now here I am! I wasn’t quite expecting this."

Diane

Diane is ready to prove her children wrong by taking part in the new series of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 63

Job: Retired Teacher

From: Lancashire

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "Mainly because my children said I could never do something like this! We started watching series one together and l just loved the idea of the challenge. I thought it would be great to have a go and see if I could do it."

Evie

Will Evie be a faithful or a traitor – and will she walk away with the money? Picture: BBC

Age: 29

Job: Veterinary Nurse

From: Inverness

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "I’m 29, so it’s the last year of my 20s and I think I may be having a bit of an existential crisis about turning 30, just overthinking it a bit too much. When I turned 29, I said to myself, 'I’m going to do 30 things before I’m 30 that I’ve always wanted to do.' I ran the Edinburgh Marathon this year, I’ve visited Scottish islands and I do a lot of hiking. Working my way through my list I still had two more things to complete. I’d left two free to see what would happen, see if something came up, if I decided on something half-way through the year that I wanted to do then I'd do it. When I had one remaining, The Traitors series two came around and I said, 'OK, that’s going to be my last thing. That's going to be my final 30 before 30'.”

Harry

British Army Engineer Harry is one of the contestants taking part in this year's series of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 22

Job: British Army Engineer

From: Slough

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "I just thought it was a great opportunity. It’s a life changing experience and not many people get to say that they’ve been on TV! It will be such a great experience. Don’t get me wrong though, the money at the end would also be life-changing."

Jasmine

Jasmine thinks her personality and career as a 'professional truth embezzler' will help her win The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 26

Job: Sales Executive

From: London

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "I just think I’ll be great at it. I work in sales so I’m a professional truth embezzler which is kind of my tagline, and why I wanted to go on to The Traitors. I also think that ultimately, I have the personality to do well. I’m very personable, and people tend to want to befriend me a lot which is how you get people on side. It’s a game of making allies, isn't it? You don’t want people to vote you out."

Jaz

Jaz thinks 'the stars aligned' after he applied to participate on this year's series of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 30

Job: National Account Manager

From: Manchester

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "A bloody great question to hit me with! I think it was my in-laws to be honest, they were halfway through an episode of series one and said to me and the missus, 'Have you watched this? Sit down with us and watch this right now.' We watched it, looked at each other and said, 'This is just amazing.' I liked everything about it. Obviously, we then watched the whole series and it totally resonated with everything I’ve been through. After watching, I never thought there was going to be A) a second series, B) that I was going to apply, and C) I was going to be selected. It’s like the stars have aligned themselves. I’m a bit cheesy and I think everything happens for a reason but, genuinely, everything just feels right."

Jonny

Jonny has been watching the Dutch version of The Traitors to prepare for his time in the castle. Picture: BBC

Age: 31

Job: Ex-Military

From: Bedfordshire

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "It’s my cup of tea, I love that sort of thing. I did a lot of research on the show and also looked at the Dutch version too to try and figure it out a little bit. I’m definitely lacking in those sorts of adventures and that sort of mindset from being in the Army, there’s an excitement to it. It’s about getting myself out there, I’ve got two young kids, and it would be nice to make them proud as well."

Kyra

Kyra is hoping to win some money on this year's series of The Traitors so she can help pay for her sister's wedding. Picture: BBC

Age: 21

Job: Apprentice Economist

From: Kent

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "I applied to go on The Traitors because I watched the first season with my family, we watched it all together. Me and my sisters are really close. We then watched the American version and I went through a stage where I was like 'I really want to be on a game show' but then I got scared and didn’t want to do it. Then I just plucked up the courage and decided to do it. The main motivation behind it is that my sister is getting married soon, we come from a lower-class background, and I'd love to win something to help towards her wedding – and hopefully honeymoon. I am also very physically active as well, so this can push me both mentally and physically. Why not try to play and have fun with it at the same time?"

Meg

Will Meg be a traitor or a faithful? Picture: BBC

Age: 22

Job: Illustrator

From: Herefordshire

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "I just love it. I loved watching series one with my mum, we were hooked. We were gutted that they were only showing three episodes a week because we just wanted to binge it. My mum suggested that I'd be good on it, I didn’t think I would be but agreed that I'd think about it. When I saw Claudia Winkleman’s post saying that applications were open, I said 'Screw it. Why not? I'll give it a go. I probably won’t get very far.' I thought I'd just apply and see what happened and now obviously I've got to this point and it’s like an actual fever dream."

Miles

Miles says he will be 'playing a role' during his time on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 36

Job: Veterinary Nurse

From: Birmingham (now lives in Worcestershire)

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "Basically, I’ve done everything that I feel like is the cookie cutter thing to do, you know? I went to school, went to college, got my qualification, found my husband, had a family. I just thought I’ve done everything so 'correct'. When I saw the show, I thought it was quite clever, quite different. It was nicely done. I like that the show has normal, everyday people. There are going to be times when you’re going to have beef with people, because we’ll get so involved in the roles that we’re playing. It’s just that, I'm playing a role. As long as my nearest and dearest know that then that’ll make me feel a bit better – it's not real life."

Mollie

Mollie is looking forward to the sneakiness of being on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 21

Job: Disability Model

From: Bristol

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "I watched the first series and I just loved how different it was. It’s exciting and there’s missions too. Although there’s teamwork involved, there’s also the sneakiness behind it all. I don’t feel like I’ve ever watched something as unique as this show. It had you gripped the whole time, so I just loved it. I thought it was such a great idea."

Paul

Will Paul be a traitor or a faithful? Picture: BBC

Age: 36

Job: Business Manager

From: Manchester

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "There are two answers for this. First and foremost, all of my friends and family said, 'You need to watch this show, you need to go on this show.' That was before I had seen it and I still don’t know if that’s a compliment or not! When I watched it, it was about people that are really good at lying, what were they saying?! So, there was that but then I watched it and just fell in love with it straight away as it’s properly up my street. I love the activity side of things, especially the mission where they were walking across the drawbridge blindfolded, I really loved that. Then the Round Table with people’s emotions running high, I thought this is definitely something I could get involved in and, you know what, I might be able to succeed in."

Ross

Video Director Ross will be stepping in front of the camera as he takes part in The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 28

Job: Video Director

From: Lancashire

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "Just to throw myself into the deep end of something, I’m so used to being behind a camera that it’s actually very nerve-racking for me to be in front of one. This is something new and I'm well up for the challenge. I’m quite good at the old Among Us game and I thought this looked like a lot of fun. I’m also really looking forward to having a break from social media, my phone, work and the rest of it. It’s a good excuse to tell my business partner that I just can’t work for three weeks, it’s a nice excuse to do that."

Sonja

Sonja will be testing her physical and mental strength during her time on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 66

Job: Volunteer Business Mentor

From: Lancashire

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "I wanted to do something this year that would challenge me and test all of my abilities. Whether that be physical or mental, and I could use some of the experiences I've had in the past. I just want to be challenged, excited and I want some adrenaline. I’ve had a difficult few years so have thought right, let’s go for it and do something a bit crazy and exciting. I wouldn’t do anything except The Traitors. It's so interesting, complicated, thoughtful and devious. It's right up my street! It’s the first thing I've ever applied for, and here I am."

Tracey

Will clairvoyant Tracey be able to use her special abilities to detect who is a traitor? Picture: BBC

Age: 58

Job: Sonographer and Clairvoyant

From: Inverness

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "I just loved it. I thought it was the best game show I've seen in such a long time. I've never wanted to apply for a game show ever. Every day after I watched the series, I kept checking when I could apply for series two. I just knew I wanted to be on it and it just hit something with me, I thought “I want to be on this”. It was mainly the psychology of it and meeting people that you don't normally meet in your normal life."

Zack

Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Zack thinks his job has helped him prepare to be on The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Age: 27

Job: Parliamentary Affairs Advisor

From: London

Reason for applying for The Traitors: "I think I am very good at reading people, mostly because of my career and I want to see if that is the case. I think it also helps that I come from a small, very tightly-knit, Jewish community where socially everyone just knows each other's business. I suppose I applied for The Traitors to see if I’m as smart as I think I am! The money would be a huge bonus for my girlfriend and I who are trying to find a flat, and obviously in the cost of living crisis, it’s not great. Fundamentally it’s a bit of a selfish sort of reason, I think that I could win it if I’m a Faithful, I’ve already said that I do not want to be a Traitor at all because I’m never going to win. But I reckon I could win as a Faithful, essentially I’m just trying to see if I’m as delirious or as sane as I think I am!"