Where is the castle in The Traitors?

The Traitors Castle: Where is the show filmed? Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about The Traitors' filming location including Ardross Castle.

The Traitors is back for a second series which will see Claudia Winkleman and 22 new contestants travel to the Scottish Highlands for the ultimate game of deceit.

While the show keeps viewers hooked with the murders, the roundtables and the tasks, it is also the beautiful filming location of the series that makes it so well loved - leading many to ask 'where is The Traitors filmed?'

The show takes place with a backdrop of the Scottish Highlands, with most of scenes filmed in the 19th Century Ardross Castle.

From Ardross Castle's history to the owners and other filming locations, here's everything you need to know.

The Traitors is filmed at Ardross Castle, a 19th Century Castle located in the Scottish Highlands. Picture: BBC

Where is The Traitors filmed and where is the Castle?

The Traitors is filmed in the Scottish Highlands at various locations, but the majority of the show is set at Ardross Castle.

The 19th century castle in the Scottish Baronial style, north of Inverness, is where the contestants spend most of their time during the show.

Ardross Castle is where the group film the roundtable eliminations, the breakfast reveals of who was (or wasn't) murdered and some of the tasks.

However, each contestant stays in separate accommodation during the evenings and many of the tasks take place in the countryside and land surrounding the castle.

The Traitors film the majority of the show from Ardross Castle, including the roundtables and the breakfast reveals. Picture: BBC

The Traitors' filming locations are truly beautiful, with Claudia Winkleman revealing during series one how the setting blew her away. "I thought I've been to beautiful places," she said: "I have never been anywhere more beautiful than the Scottish highlands in my life. It felt sometimes like we were in a painting if that's not too cheesy.

Claudia added: "On day two, we saw a double rainbow and everyone was like oh my gosh, and the crew were crying, there were baby deer, there was beautiful heather, there were ancient trees, and an ancient loch... But it’s just the most beautiful landscape."

Who owns Ardross Castle and can you stay there?

Ardross Castle has had many owners over the years, but currently belongs to the McTaggart family.

Sadly, the castle is not open to the public, but can be booked for exclusive hire for both corporate and private events.

Ardross Castle pictured in 1960. Picture: Getty

History of The Traitors Castle

The Traitors home of Ardross Castle was bought by the 1st Duke of Sutherland in the late 1700s, an owner who added a hunting lodge to the property.

In 1845, the 2nd Duke of Sutherland sold the estate to Sir Alexander Matheson who purchased the castle and land for £90,000 before he began to develop it.

At the time, architect Alexander Ross was commissioned to redesign the castle with the Scots Baronial style. After Sir Alexander Matheson's death, his son sold the castle in 1898 to a businessman called C. W. Dyson Perrins.

In 1937, the estate was broken up and sold and was eventually bought by Mr & Mrs Austin Mardon, who lived there until 1983. At this time, the castle was acquired by the McTaggart Family who have since developed the gardens and the building on the estate.