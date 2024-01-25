Will there be a Traitors season 3? Everything we know so far

The Traitors has had a successful two seasons. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz/Llara Plaza

By Hope Wilson

Is there going to be a series three of The Traitors and when will it air?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Traitors season two has kept us all entertained over the past few weeks.

From Diane and Ross's familial relationship being outed, to Paul's devious 'Traitorish' ways, we have loved every minute of the show. Fans have watched the Traitors and Faithfuls battle against each other to win the giant cash prize with Harry, Andrew, Mollie, Zack, Jasmine, Jaz and Evie making it to the last week.

So far there have been American, Australian and New Zealand versions of the show, but as the UK series quickly approaches its final, viewers have been excitingly waiting for another British series to grace our televisions.

Is there going to be a Traitors season three? Here is everything we know so far.

Fans are wondering if there will be a third series of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Is there going to be a season 3 of The Traitors?

It has been confirmed that there will be a season three of The Traitors. In November 2023, the BBC revealed they had commissioned another season of The Traitors, with Claudia Winkleman returning to the castle once again.

There will be 22 strangers taking part in the game, with the hopes of winning up to £120,000 whilst also voting out their fellow contestants.

The Traitors and Faithfuls work against each other on The Traitors. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

When is The Traitors season 3 on?

It is currently unknown when The Traitors season 3 will air, however a third series has been confirmed.

Fans are able to apply for the show by filling out an application form before the deadline of the 11th of February. Potential Traitors and Faithfuls are encouraged to enter the show for a chance to win the giant cash prize.

If you can't wait for your next dose of The Traitors, the US, Australian and New Zealand versions of the show will all be available on BBC iPlayer in 2024. The Traitors Australia will be available to watch from the 26th of January.

Read more: