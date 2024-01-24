Who is the favourite to win The Traitors? Latest odds revealed

The Traitors odds have been revealed. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

By Hope Wilson

What are The Traitors season 2 betting odds and who is the favourite to win The Traitors? Here is everything you need to know.

The Traitors has been our obsession over the past three weeks as we've watched the Faithfuls and Traitors battle to win the cash jackpot.

Iconic characters like Diane, Paul, Harry, Ross and Andrew have kept us entertained as the game of deception reaches new heights in the final week.

Fans are split on whether they want to root for the Faithfuls or Traitors to win the show, but who will come out on top? We can't wait to find out!

The Traitors and Faithfuls have been working against each other. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

The Traitors odds

Who is the favourite to win The Traitors?

According to Gambling.com, Harry is the favourite to win The Traitors, being placed Evens, with Mollie hot on his tail in second place (2/1) and fellow Traitor Ross coming in third (3/1).

Who will be the last The Traitor standing?

The Traitors odds show Harry is the favourite to be the last Traitor standing, according to Gambling.com,

The 21-year-old is currently 4/6 on being the final Traitor, while Ross is 2/1 and Andrew is 5/1.

Harry is one of the favourites to win The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Who will be the next to be banished?

According to Gambling.com, Jasmine will be the next contestant to be banished from the castle.

She's currently 4/6 on betting apps to be banished next, with Zach close behind on 2/1 and Andrew in third place at 5/1.

It seems that Molly is the least likely to leave, coming in at 20/1 to be sent home.

