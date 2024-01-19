The Traitors: Who is Harry's girlfriend? His famous partner revealed

19 January 2024, 12:33

Harry from The Traitors has a famous girlfriend
Harry from The Traitors has a famous girlfriend. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz/@annamaynard99

By Hope Wilson

Who The Traitors star Harry's girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Traitors has kept us entertained for weeks we watch the Faithfuls and Traitors battle against each other in the gorgeous Ardross Castle.

As the cast fight to win the cash prize, we've seen fan-favourites like Paul and Diane fall victim to the game. With Ash and Miles also out of the show, one Traitor has managed to stay undetected so far.

Harry has managed to fly under the radar and successfully convince his fellow players that he is a Faithful, leading fans to believe he could go all the way. With a burgeoning career in reality TV beckoning, viewers have been doing their research into Harry and have discovered he has a very famous girlfriend.

Who is Harry's girlfriend, CBBC presenter Anna Maynard? Here is everything you need to know.

Anna Maynard is the girlfriend of Harry from The Traitors
Anna Maynard is the girlfriend of Harry from The Traitors. Picture: Instagram/@annamaynard99

Who is Harry from The Traitors girlfriend?

Harry's girlfriend is 23-year-old Anna Maynard, who is a YouTuber and presenter from Brighton.

From 2018-2021, she hosted the CBBC show Got What It Takes? and currently boasts over 329,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Anna is also an aspiring songstress and often posts videos of herself singing online.

Anna Maynard often posts online
Anna Maynard often posts online. Picture: Instagram/@annamaynard99

How long have Harry Clark and Anna Maynard been dating?

It appears that Harry Clark and Anna Maynard have been dating since 2022, after the pair went Instagram official.

Anna shared a sweet picture of the two with the caption: "Cheers to my bestfriend, who I’ll forEVER do life with <3"

Similarly, Harry added an image of the pair kissing alongside the words: "Everybody’s somebody’s everything x"

Harry Clark and Anna Maynard smile in selfie
Harry Clark and Anna Maynard are in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/@annamaynard99

What is Anna Maynard's Instagram?

Anna Maynard's Instagram is @annamaynard99.

She often posts images with Harry as they document their relationship online.

Anna Maynard takes a selfie
Anna Maynard keeps fans up-to-date on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@annamaynard99

Who are Anna Maynard's brothers?

Anna Maynard's brothers are Conor Maynard and Jack Maynard.

Conor Maynard is a singer and YouTube star who has garnered a massive 13.1million subscribers over the years. Similarly, their brother Jack Maynard is also a YouTuber, with an impressive 1.4million subscribers.

Anna has appeared in videos on both of her brothers' channels.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Eiffel Tower is a favourite on The Masked Singer

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

When is The Traitors final and how does it work?

Love Island All Stars has begun

Is Love Island All Stars on tonight and what channel is it on? Here are all the answers

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Joshua Ritchie is heading into Love Island All Stars

Josh Ritchie: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie have dated in the past

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie? Their relationship explained

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison have since broke up

What happened between Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech? Their split explained

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitchel Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Demi Jones is looking to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Demi Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Luis Morrison poses with his daughter Vienna

Luis Morrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships, children and Instagram revealed
Georgia Harrison smiles at the camera

Georgia Harrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Toby Aromolaran smiles at the camera

Toby Aromolaran: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Jamie Oliver smiles with his wife Jools Oliver

Jamie Oliver reveals secret health battle after condition leaves him 'unable to stand'

Jonnie Irwin smiles with his wife Jessica Holmes

Jonnie Irwin reveals what has 'kept him alive' amid cancer battle

The Traitors cast pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who has left The Traitors so far? Full list of murdered and banished contestants

Jake Cornish left Love Island All Stars after a few days

Why did Jake Cornish leave Love Island? His exit explained

Sue Radford has revealed why she moved house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals scary fan interaction led to house move

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

Why is Kate Middleton in hospital and what is abdominal surgery?

News

Kate Middleton smiling with her brown hair down and shiny

What events has Kate Middleton had to cancel and when will she return to work following surgery?

News