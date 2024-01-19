The Traitors: Who is Harry's girlfriend? His famous partner revealed

Harry from The Traitors has a famous girlfriend. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz/@annamaynard99

By Hope Wilson

Who The Traitors star Harry's girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Traitors has kept us entertained for weeks we watch the Faithfuls and Traitors battle against each other in the gorgeous Ardross Castle.

As the cast fight to win the cash prize, we've seen fan-favourites like Paul and Diane fall victim to the game. With Ash and Miles also out of the show, one Traitor has managed to stay undetected so far.

Harry has managed to fly under the radar and successfully convince his fellow players that he is a Faithful, leading fans to believe he could go all the way. With a burgeoning career in reality TV beckoning, viewers have been doing their research into Harry and have discovered he has a very famous girlfriend.

Who is Harry's girlfriend, CBBC presenter Anna Maynard? Here is everything you need to know.

Anna Maynard is the girlfriend of Harry from The Traitors. Picture: Instagram/@annamaynard99

Who is Harry from The Traitors girlfriend?

Harry's girlfriend is 23-year-old Anna Maynard, who is a YouTuber and presenter from Brighton.

From 2018-2021, she hosted the CBBC show Got What It Takes? and currently boasts over 329,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Anna is also an aspiring songstress and often posts videos of herself singing online.

Anna Maynard often posts online. Picture: Instagram/@annamaynard99

How long have Harry Clark and Anna Maynard been dating?

It appears that Harry Clark and Anna Maynard have been dating since 2022, after the pair went Instagram official.

Anna shared a sweet picture of the two with the caption: "Cheers to my bestfriend, who I’ll forEVER do life with <3"

Similarly, Harry added an image of the pair kissing alongside the words: "Everybody’s somebody’s everything x"

Harry Clark and Anna Maynard are in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/@annamaynard99

What is Anna Maynard's Instagram?

Anna Maynard's Instagram is @annamaynard99.

She often posts images with Harry as they document their relationship online.

Anna Maynard keeps fans up-to-date on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@annamaynard99

Who are Anna Maynard's brothers?

Anna Maynard's brothers are Conor Maynard and Jack Maynard.

Conor Maynard is a singer and YouTube star who has garnered a massive 13.1million subscribers over the years. Similarly, their brother Jack Maynard is also a YouTuber, with an impressive 1.4million subscribers.

Anna has appeared in videos on both of her brothers' channels.

Read more: