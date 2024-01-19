Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

19 January 2024, 11:56

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained
Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Andrew from The Traitors, from his age to his job and the accident that left him with scars and a new outlook on life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Traitors has had yet another twist, this time Paul and Harry recruiting Andrew into the circle of traitors - before Paul was banished at the roundtable just a day later.

Andrew will now have to work with Harry as they attempt to get to the final and steal the money from the faithfuls, but viewers aren't sure the Welsh Insurance Broker will be immune from his fellow traitor's savage gameplay.

The Traitors contestant previous said he would be happy being either a faithful or a traitor and that he thinks he would play both roles well, but how will be cope going from one to the other?

As Andrew takes on his role as a traitor, here's everything you need to know about him - from his age to his job and the car accident which left him dead.

The Traitors contestant Andrew Jenkins was in an almost-fatal car accident 23 years ago
The Traitors contestant Andrew Jenkins was in an almost-fatal car accident 23 years ago

How old is Andrew from The Traitors and where is he from?

Andrew from The Traitors is 45-years-old and from Talbot Green.

The contestant applied to be on the show after becoming immersed in series one of the hit reality game show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, and said that he wanted to take a risk and challenge himself.

What is Andrew from The Traitors' job?

Andrew from The Traitors is an Insurance Broker.

An Insurance Broker is someone who is hired by a company or a person as an adviser over matters of insurance.

Andrew thinks he experience in this field will help him spot a liar while on The Traitors, explaining: "Personally, I’ve had quite a few people lie to me over the years. People in work who I’ve caught out lots of times and always been right. I'd rather people be open and honest to me, but I'm still quite good at spotting liars, I think."

The Traitors contestant Andrew was pronounced dead on the side of a road before he was revived
The Traitors contestant Andrew was pronounced dead on the side of a road before he was revived

What happened to Andrew from The Traitors?

Andrew from The Traitors had his life changed 23 years ago when he was in a car accident which left him pronounced dead on the side of a road.

After being revived, Andrew was in a coma for five weeks while he parents were told he may not wake up from the coma and would never walk again if he did.

He defied the odds with his recovery, with medical professionals calling him a "miracle patient".

Last year, Andrew met the man who saved his life following the accident, a meeting which was understandably very emotional.

"I met the man who saved my life last year," Andrew said: "I met him and I shook his hand and said thank you for saving my life. There are not many people out there who get a chance to see somebody who saved their life and say thank you. It was a very emotional thing."

He added: "I’ve had hundreds of people messaging me to say that they found my story inspiring and that’s led them to open up and start talking to their family. I want to inspire people, I believe I can inspire thousands and hopefully, with this exposure, millions of people. I think I’ve only just scratched the surface of this, and I want to continue that really."

Read more:

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

