The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

The Traitors contestant Andrew Jenkins got his scars from a car accident where he was pronounced dead before slipping into a coma.

The Traitors contestant Andrew Jenkins, 45, has a truly inspiring life story after he was involved in a horrific car accident 23 years ago.

Andrew is currently appearing on the hit reality TV game show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, and is working with his fellow faithfuls to sniff out the traitors among them.

During his time on the show, viewers have been able to see very distinctive scars around the back of Andrew's head, leaving many to question what happened to the contestant.

It is thought that the scars on Andrew's head were caused by an almost fatal car accident he was in over two decades ago where he was in fact pronounced dead on the side of a road.

Andrew is yet to open up to his Traitors co-stars about the incident yet, however, he have spoken openly about the accident which changed his life previously.

The TV star, from Talbot Green, explained that 23 years ago he was pronounced dead on the side of a road following a car accident. After being revived, Andrew was in a coma for almost five weeks, during which time his parents were told he would never walk again.

Andrew sustained brain damage and was at risk of not waking up from the coma at all, revealing ahead of his time on The Traitors: "My parents were told that if I did wake up, I’d never walk, talk or use my arms again and I may not recognise them. They were told to prepare for the worst. There's lots of things that happened to me, and the doctors call me a miracle patient."

Despite his injuries and doctor's predictions on his future, Andrew appears to have fully recovered from the accident and last year had the opportunity to meet the man who saved his life.

"I met him and I shook his hand and said thank you for saving my life," he explained: "There are not many people out there who get a chance to see somebody who saved their life and say thank you. It was a very emotional thing."

Since his recovery, Andrew has become an inspiration to many people, but he hopes to be able to reach and help more in the future.

He said: "I’ve had hundreds of people messaging me to say that they found my story inspiring and that’s led them to open up and start talking to their family.

"I want to inspire people, I believe I can inspire thousands and hopefully, with this exposure, millions of people. I think I’ve only just scratched the surface of this, and I want to continue that really."

Andrew has also reflected on how the accident has made him appreciate everyday of his life, which is one of the reasons he applied to be on The Traitors.

"Your life is short, and it can get taken away at any moment," he said: "I live my life as best I can and take as many opportunities as possible that come my way. I never thought I'd get on the show in a million years. I'd like to inspire thousands of people out there who've maybe had a traumatic experience or suffered with their mental health. I want to inspire people and give them hope. To tell them that if you keep fighting and believing you will get to your dreams."

