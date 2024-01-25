How much do The Traitors contestants get paid to be on the show?

25 January 2024

The Traitors contestants get paid a daily fee to appear on the show
The Traitors contestants get paid a daily fee to appear on the show. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Traitors contestants may not technically get paid to appear on the hit BBC show, but they are reimbursed for the days or weeks of work they miss.

The Traitors series two has been another smash hit with viewers with host Claudia Winkleman guiding us through four weeks of twists, murders and banishments.

With the latest series came 22 new contestants who agreed to put their personal and work lives on hold for two weeks in a bid to win the cash prize of up to £120,000.

Traitors Harry and Andrew as well as faithfuls Evie, Zach, Jaz, Jasmine and Mollie are still in the running to win the cash - but what about the other contestants who walk away with nothing? Did they at least get paid for their time on the show?

As it turns out, yes, the contestants on The Traitors do get paid to be on the show explains TV columnist, but it is not as much as you would expect.

These are the 22 contestants taking part in this year's series of The Traitors
These are the 22 contestants taking part in this year's series of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Sara recently revealed to the Mirror Online that while the contestants such as Miles, Diane, Ross and Paul do not get paid a flat rate to take part in the show, they do get are reimbursed for taking time away from work.

“The contestants don’t technically get paid, but obviously they have to take weeks off work, losing wages," she said: "It doesn’t seem fair that should lose money by taking part so they are ­reimbursed with around £100 a day.”

Of course, £100 a day is only really put in place to help contestants out while they take time off work, but the real aim of the game is to walk away with the life-changing £120,000.

The Traitors currently have £68,150 in the prize pot
The Traitors currently have £68,150 in the prize pot. Picture: BBC

The only problem is that the £120,000 isn't actually the amount the winners of The Traitors will walk away with as they have lost some cash during the missions over the past 12 days.

The cash prize is stated as 'up to £120,000' as each day the contestants much take part in these tasks to win the cash - if they were to complete all tasks correctly the money would add up to £120,000.

However, following some slip-ups during the mission, the cash prize currently stands at £68,150 with only one more task left to complete.

But who will walk away with the life-changing money? Well, there are two possible outcomes of the show; either the remaining faithfuls win the cash and split it between themselves or the traitor / traitors (if they remain in the game until the end) take the entire pot.

