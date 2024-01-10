The Traitors Paul: How old is he, what is his job and is he married?

Paul Gorton is one of the contestants taking part in series two of The Traitors. Picture: Paul Gorton / Instagram - BBC

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Paul Gorton from The Traitors, from age to job and family life.

The Traitors star Paul Gorton became a huge part of series two when he was chosen by Claudia Winkleman to play the game as a traitor.

The 36-year-old has teamed up with Harry, Ash and Miles as they attempt to remain undetected by the faithfuls in the group.

At the moment, Paul is succeeding as a traitor, not yet being questioned by his fellow contestants as they all play to win up to £120,000.

As Paul becomes one of the best traitors of the series, here's everything we know about him from his job to his family - and his previous TV role.

Paul was chosen to play the game as a traitor by Claudia Winkleman in the first episode. Picture: BBC

How old is Paul on The Traitors and what is his job?

Paul from The Traitors is 36-years-old and from Manchester.

The TV star works as a business manager and applied to be on the show after watching the first series and becoming addicted.

He previously said: "We were latecomers so everyone was already talking about how good The Traitors was and we got hooked straight away and started bingeing it, a couple of episodes every night type of thing.

"We’ve started to watch the US and Australian series too, but I also don’t want my thought process to be altered by stuff before I go in!"

The Traitors star Paul lives in Manchester with his partner Kate and their son Charlie. Picture: Paul Gorton / Instagram

Is Paul from The Traitors married and does he have children?

Paul Gorton lives in Manchester with his partner, Kate, their dog Buddy and their son Charlie.

Kate, who The Traitors star refers to as his "partner", is a model and content creator. The pair have been together for years and welcomed their first child together in 2022.

Paul has revealed that if he was to win the cash prize on the show, he would put the money towards a house for his family.

"It'll have to be a house," he explained: "For myself, my partner, our little boy and our dog - I need to get us all a house! We’re renting at the moment and mortgage rates are just chaos, so if I can win the show or be part of a group of people that win the show then that is life changing for us."

Paul added: "The family, the house, nothing glamorous really, there's no cars, parties or holidays, it’s: we need a roof over our heads and then that will set us up for the rest of our lives. Or a Ferrari..."

If Paul wins the cash prize on The Traitors, he said he will buy a house for his family. Picture: BBC

Was Paul on Deal Or No Deal?

Before appearing on The Traitors, Paul attempted to win big cash on Deal Or No Deal back in 2010.

At the time he was 22-years-old and living at home with his parents.

