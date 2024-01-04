The Traitors star Diane's famous son warns viewers 'she's bonkers'

4 January 2024, 13:16

By Alice Dear

The Traitors contestant Diane's son is an actor who starred in Game Of Thrones - but he has a warning for viewers as series two starts.

The Traitors star Diane's famous son has warned viewers of the hit BBC series that his mum is "bonkers".

Claudia Winkleman returned to the Scottish Highlands this week for series two of the reality game show, with 22 new contestants hoping to walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

Ahead of the series' return on Wednesday, actor Kerr Logan took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a warning about his mother Diane.

He wrote: "My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared."

Kerr Logan is an actor who starred in Game Of Thrones where he played Matthos Seaworth.

Following the first episode, he took to X to add: "My mother is trending on twitter….. one of the more surreal nights of my life……"

Kerr also previously added that he had no idea that his mother was going to be appearing on the show. Posting a picture of Diane with the rest of the cast of the show, he wrote: "I’m not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I’ve only just found out 😳."

Diane is a 63-year-old retired teacher from Lancashire who is currently participating on The Traitors as a faithful.

As a faithful, her job is to attempt to sniff out the traitors in the group and eventually banish them in the roundtables.

People commended Diane during episode one where she raised some suspicions around Harry, who was picked by Claudia to be one of the traitors.

During the first roundtable, where the contestants are blindfolded and picked to be traitors with a tap on the shoulder, Diane mentioned to Harry that she thought she heard him reacting to something. Is she on to him?

