The Traitors star Diane's famous son warns viewers 'she's bonkers'

The Traitors star Diane's famous son warns viewers 'she's bonkers'. Picture: BBC / Getty / X

By Alice Dear

The Traitors contestant Diane's son is an actor who starred in Game Of Thrones - but he has a warning for viewers as series two starts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Traitors star Diane's famous son has warned viewers of the hit BBC series that his mum is "bonkers".

Claudia Winkleman returned to the Scottish Highlands this week for series two of the reality game show, with 22 new contestants hoping to walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

Ahead of the series' return on Wednesday, actor Kerr Logan took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a warning about his mother Diane.

He wrote: "My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared."

Game Of Thrones star Kerr Logan has revealed his mother is Diane from The Traitors. Picture: Getty

Kerr Logan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his shock that his mum Diane was going to be on The Traitors. Picture: X / BBC

Kerr Logan is an actor who starred in Game Of Thrones where he played Matthos Seaworth.

Following the first episode, he took to X to add: "My mother is trending on twitter….. one of the more surreal nights of my life……"

Kerr also previously added that he had no idea that his mother was going to be appearing on the show. Posting a picture of Diane with the rest of the cast of the show, he wrote: "I’m not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I’ve only just found out 😳."

Diane has become a firm favourite on The Traitors overnight as she continues to try and suss out the traitors among the faithfuls. Picture: BBC

Diane is a 63-year-old retired teacher from Lancashire who is currently participating on The Traitors as a faithful.

As a faithful, her job is to attempt to sniff out the traitors in the group and eventually banish them in the roundtables.

People commended Diane during episode one where she raised some suspicions around Harry, who was picked by Claudia to be one of the traitors.

During the first roundtable, where the contestants are blindfolded and picked to be traitors with a tap on the shoulder, Diane mentioned to Harry that she thought she heard him reacting to something. Is she on to him?

