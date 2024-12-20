When does The Traitors start? Season 3 release date and time confirmed

When does The Traitors start? Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Here's when The Traitors 2025 starts, when it will be on TV and how you can watch it.

The Traitors is set to return on January 1, 2025, for season 3, with Claudia Winkleman and 22 new contestants heading to the Scottish castle for the ultimate game of deceit.

Following rave reviews from fans of season 1 and 2, the show will return in the New Year to help entertain us throughout January during our post-Christmas funk, providing plenty of shocks, surprises and twists.

During the season, the contestants will attempt to win the huge cash prize by either (if they're a faithful) sussing out the traitors or (if they're a traitor) convincing the others they're a faithful until the final.

Here's everything you need to know about The Traitors season 3 start date, how to watch and the contestants.

The Traitors will return for season 3 on 1st January 2025. Picture: BBC

When does The Traitors start?

The Traitors season 3 will start on New Year's Day, January 1 2025.

The first episode will air on BBC One at 8.00pm and will be followed at the same time on Thursday, January 2, with the second episode of the series.

It is believed the third episode will be on TV Friday night, January 3, with the show airing new episodes Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights as it did last year.

How to watch The Traitors

It is believed The Traitors season 3 will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights across the run on BBC One at either 8.00pm or 9.00pm.

The episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer after they air on TV.

Claudia Winkleman will host The Traitors on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings. Picture: BBC

Who are the contestants of The Traitors?

The contestants of season 3 of The Traitors have not yet been revealed, and are believed to be kept a secret until the day of the first episode.

There will be a total of 22 players, however, entering into the iconic Scottish castle to play the ultimate game of deceit in a bid to win a huge cash prize.