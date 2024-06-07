The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton reveals Conor Maynard is father of unborn baby

Charlotte said she 'would not be silenced' as she revealed Conor Maynard is the father of her baby girl. Picture: Charlotte Chilton / Conor Maynard / Instagram

Charlotte Chilton and Conor Maynard met at a Traitors wrap party through Harry Clarke and are now expecting a baby girl.

The Traitors Charlotte Chilton, 33, has revealed the father of her unborn baby is 31-year-old singer Conor Maynard.

The star of series two of the hit reality series first announced she was pregnant in April 2024 with a "miracle" baby after suffering numerous miscarriages in her life.

A month later, Charlotte revealed she would be going into parenthood as a single mother having split from her wife Laura.

Now, the reality TV star has said she "will not be silenced" as she reveals the identity of the father is Conor Maynard, who she met at a Traitors wrap party. The pair met through the winner of The Traitors, Harry Clarke, who is in a relationship with Conor's sister Anna.

Charlotte starred in the second series of The Traitors, and met Conor Maynard through winner Harry Clarke who is dating the singer's sister Anna. Picture: BBC

Taking to Instagram with a candid video, Charlotte explained to her followers: "I've really toyed with whether this is the right thing to do or not. I've sort of hidden a lot of things in the protection of somebody else through this process.

"I decided that the best thing is to always be open and honest. Essentially I have not named the father in protection of him."

She went on: "I'm prepared to do this alone, but I'm not prepared to have my daughter have to grow up and not be able to say who her father is, or should I say, birth father, or hide it from her.

"She deserves to know where she comes from. I'm not a secret, she's not a dirty secret. I won't be silenced."

In the video, Charlotte says the father is called Conor, and later revealed that it is Conor Maynard, a singer and songwriter who reached the height of his music career in 2012 with hit Can't Say No.

Captioning the video, Charlotte wrote: "This is me… I’m being totally raw and honest. It’s taken a lot of courage to do this … I’m aware I have no agent or PR Company to help but at the end of the day .. why should it. I won’t be silenced any more… my daughter and mental health comes first! Thank you for listening."

Conor Maynard is yet to publicly address the pregnancy. Picture: Conor Maynard / Instagram

Speaking to the Metro, Charlotte revealed she met Conor at Raffles nightclub on the night of The Traitors final, claiming that it was Harry Clarke who was keen for her to meet him.

"He insisted on having that party there because he [Conor] wanted to meet me and he knew I was newly single," she said: "I very nearly didn’t go at all because I didn’t even know who Conor Maynard is. Harry was putting on the pressure."

Charlotte went on: "Conor was next to me all night pursuing me. I was rude as hell to him for hours, which apparently was the thing he liked.

"But he was also a gentleman. I’d just got out of a really toxic relationship, and I was quite vulnerable to someone being nice to me. If I wanted to go to the toilet, he escorted me. He’d wait outside holding my bag, and take me back. The night happened. We hung out all of the next day, and he played me his new album."

Charlotte first revealed she was pregnant in April, but has kept the identity of the father private until now. Picture: Charlotte Chilton / Instagram

According to Charlotte, the pair stayed in touch over the phone and made plans to meet-up again.

When she found out she was pregnant, Charlotte decided to not tell Conor to begin with, having suffered from multiple miscarriages in the past.

Charlotte said that when she finally told Conor she was pregnant he was "lovely" about it. However, in her opinion, she felt his "tone change and progressive conversations worsened" as he expressed he was not ready to be a dad.

She said that she gave him time to deal with the life-changing news, however, she claims that when she "started talking about co-parenting and being understanding of his work schedule," he "obviously was a bit disappointed" that she was doing that.

Charlotte said she met Conor at a Traitors wrap party and was introduced to him by the series winner Harry. Picture: Getty

While the baby girl is yet to be born, Charlotte has already revealed that she has chosen her name; Penelope Thornett. She says that she sent this information to Conor to check if it was okay to do so. Thornett is her family name and she is currently changing it back after splitting from her wife.

Conor is yet to make a public statement, but Heart.co.uk have reached out to his representation for a comment.