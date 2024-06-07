The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton reveals Conor Maynard is father of unborn baby

7 June 2024, 11:09 | Updated: 7 June 2024, 13:49

Charlotte said she 'would not be silenced' as she revealed Conor Maynard is the father of her baby girl
Charlotte said she 'would not be silenced' as she revealed Conor Maynard is the father of her baby girl. Picture: Charlotte Chilton / Conor Maynard / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Charlotte Chilton and Conor Maynard met at a Traitors wrap party through Harry Clarke and are now expecting a baby girl.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Traitors Charlotte Chilton, 33, has revealed the father of her unborn baby is 31-year-old singer Conor Maynard.

The star of series two of the hit reality series first announced she was pregnant in April 2024 with a "miracle" baby after suffering numerous miscarriages in her life.

A month later, Charlotte revealed she would be going into parenthood as a single mother having split from her wife Laura.

Now, the reality TV star has said she "will not be silenced" as she reveals the identity of the father is Conor Maynard, who she met at a Traitors wrap party. The pair met through the winner of The Traitors, Harry Clarke, who is in a relationship with Conor's sister Anna.

Charlotte starred in the second series of The Traitors, and met Conor Maynard through winner Harry Clarke who is dating the singer's sister Anna
Charlotte starred in the second series of The Traitors, and met Conor Maynard through winner Harry Clarke who is dating the singer's sister Anna. Picture: BBC

Taking to Instagram with a candid video, Charlotte explained to her followers: "I've really toyed with whether this is the right thing to do or not. I've sort of hidden a lot of things in the protection of somebody else through this process.

"I decided that the best thing is to always be open and honest. Essentially I have not named the father in protection of him."

She went on: "I'm prepared to do this alone, but I'm not prepared to have my daughter have to grow up and not be able to say who her father is, or should I say, birth father, or hide it from her.

"She deserves to know where she comes from. I'm not a secret, she's not a dirty secret. I won't be silenced."

The Traitors star Charlotte reveals Conor Maynard as father of unborn baby

In the video, Charlotte says the father is called Conor, and later revealed that it is Conor Maynard, a singer and songwriter who reached the height of his music career in 2012 with hit Can't Say No.

Captioning the video, Charlotte wrote: "This is me… I’m being totally raw and honest. It’s taken a lot of courage to do this … I’m aware I have no agent or PR Company to help but at the end of the day .. why should it. I won’t be silenced any more… my daughter and mental health comes first! Thank you for listening."

Conor Maynard is yet to publicly address the pregnancy
Conor Maynard is yet to publicly address the pregnancy. Picture: Conor Maynard / Instagram

Speaking to the Metro, Charlotte revealed she met Conor at Raffles nightclub on the night of The Traitors final, claiming that it was Harry Clarke who was keen for her to meet him.

"He insisted on having that party there because he [Conor] wanted to meet me and he knew I was newly single," she said: "I very nearly didn’t go at all because I didn’t even know who Conor Maynard is. Harry was putting on the pressure."

Charlotte went on: "Conor was next to me all night pursuing me. I was rude as hell to him for hours, which apparently was the thing he liked.

"But he was also a gentleman. I’d just got out of a really toxic relationship, and I was quite vulnerable to someone being nice to me. If I wanted to go to the toilet, he escorted me. He’d wait outside holding my bag, and take me back. The night happened. We hung out all of the next day, and he played me his new album."

Charlotte first revealed she was pregnant in April, but has kept the identity of the father private until now
Charlotte first revealed she was pregnant in April, but has kept the identity of the father private until now. Picture: Charlotte Chilton / Instagram

According to Charlotte, the pair stayed in touch over the phone and made plans to meet-up again.

When she found out she was pregnant, Charlotte decided to not tell Conor to begin with, having suffered from multiple miscarriages in the past.

Charlotte said that when she finally told Conor she was pregnant he was "lovely" about it. However, in her opinion, she felt his "tone change and progressive conversations worsened" as he expressed he was not ready to be a dad.

She said that she gave him time to deal with the life-changing news, however, she claims that when she "started talking about co-parenting and being understanding of his work schedule," he "obviously was a bit disappointed" that she was doing that.

Charlotte said she met Conor at a Traitors wrap party and was introduced to him by the series winner Harry
Charlotte said she met Conor at a Traitors wrap party and was introduced to him by the series winner Harry. Picture: Getty

While the baby girl is yet to be born, Charlotte has already revealed that she has chosen her name; Penelope Thornett. She says that she sent this information to Conor to check if it was okay to do so. Thornett is her family name and she is currently changing it back after splitting from her wife.

Conor is yet to make a public statement, but Heart.co.uk have reached out to his representation for a comment.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago

How much Kaleb Cooper is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth

Sue Radford is hoping to revamp her family home

Sue Radford shares plans for ‘massive’ renovation of 10-bed Morecambe mansion

Inside Michael Mosley's family life, marriage and career

Michael Mosley wife and children: Inside the TV doctor's family life and career

Bridgerton season three comes in two parts

What time is Bridgerton season 3 part two coming out?

TV & Movies

Take That This Life on Tour setlist and dates announced

Take That This Life on Tour full setlist revealed

Here's the Pink tracks you'll see performed on the Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival setlist: Full list of tracks performed on 2024 tour

Abbie Quinnen is rumoured to be taking part in Love Island 2024

Who is Abbie Quinnen? Love Island star's age, job, Instagram and relationship with AJ Pritchard revealed

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Take That members have changed a lot over the last three decades

Everything you need to know about Take That members through the years

Ronnie Vint is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island

Love Island star Ronnie Vint's age, Instagram, ex-girlfriend, football career and celebrity connections revealed

TV & Movies

Harriet Blackmore is a Love Island contestant

Love Island star Harriett Blackmore's age, job, ex-boyfriend, brother and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

The Love Island airing schedule has been announced

What days is Love Island on? The show's TV schedule revealed

TV & Movies

Ayo Odukoya and Uma Jammeh hinted that they may know each other

How does Love Island's Uma Jammeh know Ayo Odukoya?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Ayo Odukoya will be taking part in Love Island 2024

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya's height, age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Uma Jemmah is a new Love Island arrival

Love Island star Uma Jammeh's age, job, Instagram and Pretty Little Thing connection revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island 2024 has gotten a whole new villa

Where is the Love Island villa? All the location details revealed

TV & Movies

The Love Island bombshell has been revealed

Who is the Love Island bombshell? Everything we know about the new arrival

TV & Movies

Fans have been wondering how to watch Love Island

Is Love Island on tonight? Start date, time and channel revealed

TV & Movies

Patsy Field is hoping find love on Love Island

Love Island star Patsy Field's age, job, Instagram and Erb's Palsy condition explained

TV & Movies

Love Island finish date revealed

When does Love Island finish and how long is it on for?

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about The Bear season three from release date to cast and more

The Bear season 3 release date, cast and episodes explained

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon showed off a bruised eye this week

Stacey Solomon reveals nasty black eye injury after painful accident at Pickle Cottage

Helen Worth will leave her role of Gail Platt on ITV's soap Coronation Street later this year

Why is Helen Worth leaving Coronation Street? Everything we know about Gail Platt's exit

Joey Essex opened up on Love Island about the loss of his mum

What happened to Joey Essex's mum? Love Island star opens up about family tragedy

Simon Cowell has stated that Bruno Tonioli will be part of the BGT judging panel next year

Simon Cowell denies rumours Bruno Tonioli has been 'axed' from Britain's Got Talent

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? The unlucky Islander revealed

TV & Movies

Here's all the women Joey Essex has been linked to over the years

Joey Essex's ex-girlfriends and relationships explained - from Vanessa Bauer to Sam Faiers

Simon Cowell is hoping to find another UK boyband sensation

Simon Cowell launches hunt for next superstar UK boyband

How did Joey Essex make his £8million empire?

Joey Essex's net worth explained from TV shows, brand deals and businesses