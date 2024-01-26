The Traitors application how to apply for season 3

Applications for The Traitors season three are open. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/LLARA PLAZA/Mark Mainz

By Hope Wilson

Here is The Traitors application 2024.

The Traitors has created stars such as Wilf Webster, 30, Diane Carson, 63, Paul Gorton, 36, and Harry Clarke, 22, but now it's time for some new Faithfuls and Traitors to be found.

With a third season already confirmed, fans can now apply for The Traitors series three which will begin filming at Ardross Castle later this year. Bosses are looking for 22 new contestants to take part in the devious game which has seen record viewing figures this season.

The Traitors season 3 application needs to be completed by the 11th of February for a chance to join Claudia Winkleman, 52, in the next series. If you think you've got what it takes to make it to the final and take home the cash prize, then apply!

Here is how to apply for The Traitors UK season 3 and everything we know about when it will be on TV.

The Traitors will be back for a third series. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

How to apply for The Traitors season 3

Fans of the show can apply for The Traitors season 3 by filling out an application form complied by Studio Lambert, the production company behind the series.

Bosses of the show are looking for 22 strangers to take part in the next series of treachery and deceit in a bid to vote out Traitors and win a cash jackpot. The application deadline is the 11th of February 2024 with filming expected to take place later in the year.

The Traitors UK applications are now open. Picture: BBC

When will season 3 of The Traitors start?

It is currently unknown when season 3 of The Traitors will start. Previous seasons of The Traitors have aired in the winter months, with season one beginning in November 2022 and season two starting in January 2024.

With filming set to begin later this year, it is assumed that the third series of The Traitors will air around the same time earlier seasons.

