Dancing on Ice: Full line up, start date, presenters and judges revealed

The Dancing on Ice cast has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is taking part in Dancing on Ice and when does the show start?

Dancing on Ice is set to return for a 17th series in January 2025, with a brand new set of skaters hoping to perform their way to victory.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will return to present the show, alongside judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who are all hoping this year's batch of contestants are skating superstars in the making.

As we gear up for the series to begin, the cast members have been announced, with loads of famous faces taking to the ice with the hopes of performing the iconic Bolero.

When does Dancing on Ice start and who is taking part? Here is the full line up.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern are presenting Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

When does Dancing on Ice start?

Dancing on Ice usually airs on the second Sunday of January, if ITV stick to their usual format, this means that series 17 will begin on the 12th of January 2025.

It is believed that hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will return to present the show, with judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean also coming back for another year.

Dancing on Ice line up

Michaela Strachan

Michaela Strachan is joining the cast of Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Age: 58

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @strachan.michaela

Hosing favourite Michaela Strachan is going to give this skating adventure everything she's got in the hopes of winning the trophy.

Speaking on Lorraine, Michaela said: "It's going to be a big challenge the last time I was on ice was four years ago when I took the kids, I'm not one of those people who holds onto the sides I guess because I was trained as a dancer I've got a bit of balance."

She added: "I've always been one of those people who says yes, I'll do that."

Anton Ferdinand

Anton Ferdinand is part of the Dancing on Ice line up. Picture: ITV

Age 39

Job: Footballer and pundit

Instagram: @anton_ferdinand5

Sporting legend Anton spoke to talkSPORT Radioabout joining the show, saying: "I decided to sign up for the show because it's a challenge first and foremost.

"I'm in a new phase of my life since retiring from football and the one of the things I've missed about playing is the structure it gives you. Dancing On Ice will give me that focus but I'm also doing it for my daughter because she loves dance and performing arts.

"My son always had my football to shout about so this will give my daughter and me something to share."

Chelsee Healey

Chelsee Healey is getting her skates on. Picture: ITV

Age: 36

Job: Actor

Instagram: @chelseehealey

Talking exclusively to Heart Radio, Hollyoaks actress Chelsee said: "I'm ready, I'm good to go, let's go! I've got a bit of rhythm but skating on ice is completely different, I'm excited."

She added: "I'm most excited for the live shows, getting to perform live every week will give me a buzz, I can't wait for the live shows."

Dan Edgar

Dan Edgar is hoping to win Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Age: 34

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @danedgar

The Only Way Is Essex favourite Dan is joining the Dancing on Ice line up.

Talking exclusively to Heart, Dan said: "I'm looking forward to it but the thought of the live shows and performing is very real."

He added: "I like to think I can ice skate a little bit but I'm a terrible dancer so that bit is going to need some work."

Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor is swapping Love Island for Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Age: 34

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @christophertaylorofficial

Love Island favourite Chris is taking to the Ice for a chance at glory. Talking exclusively to Heart Radio, Chris said: "I'm somewhere between absolutely terrified and very excited and I keep flitting between the two quite aggressively throughout the day. I've not even started stretching yet, I need to."

Chris added: "I can skate but my dad got the snakehips, unfortunately I didn't inherit that genetically from him."

Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann is taking part on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Age: 34

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @fernemccann

The Only Way Is Essex star and mother-of-two Ferne is hoping to skate her way into the Dancing on Ice final and take the trophy home to daughters Sunday and Finty.

Speaking about joining the show, Ferne told Good Morning Britain: "I'm so excited, it's going to be a huge challenge but I'm excited for the glitz and glamour of the show."

Mollie Pearce

Mollie Pearce is hoping to win Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Age: 22

Job: TV personality and model

Instagram: @mollie_pearcee

After finding fame on The Traitors earlier this year, Mollie is hoping she can do one better than runner-up and win Dancing on Ice.

Talking to Lorraine about this exciting adventure, Mollie said: "It will be fun, I want to challenge myself, I'm ready for the challenge."

Sir Steve Redgrave

Sir Steve Redgrave is the next Dancing on Ice contestant. Picture: ITV

Age: 62

Job: Former Olympic rower

Five-time Olympic gold medalist, Sir Steve is not stranger to performing under pressure, but will he be able to skate his way to victory?

Speaking on This Morning, Sir Steve said: "It's like going back to being an athlete again, I've been competing most of my life."

Sam Aston

Coronation Street star Sam Aston is one of the skaters. Picture: ITV

Age: 31

Job: Actor

Instagram: @samaston93

Coronation Street star Sam has grown up on our television screens and no doubt viewers will be rooting for the star to go all the way.

Speaking on This Morning, Sam said: "I'm nervous but excited to get going."

He added: "It's going to be nice for the public to see me for me rather than Chesney."

Charlie Brooks

Charlie Brooks is putting her skates on. Picture: ITV

Age: 43

Job: Actor

Instagram: @charlie_brooks_xx

EastEnders legend Charlie is known for playing a villain, however she'll be doing her best to win over the viewers as she takes part in Dancing on Ice.

During an interview on Loose Women, Charlie said: "I'm going to embrace the spray tan."

She added: "All I want to do is enjoy it and try not to break my leg."

Josh Jones

Comedian Josh Jones will appear on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Age: 31

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @joshyjones92

Comic Josh is the next Dancing on Ice contestant, however he doesn't have a lot of confidence in his skating abilities.

Talking to Gaydio, Josh said: "I've not got any skating experience whatsoever, I did it once for a date years ago and I wasn't very good, I was holding onto the railings the entire time and we aren't together now.

"My dancing isn't great either, for a gay man I have no rhythm, I struggle to clap along to a beat so this will be fun."