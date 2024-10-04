Dancing on Ice: Full line up, start date, presenters and judges revealed

4 October 2024, 16:29

The Dancing on Ice cast has been revealed
The Dancing on Ice cast has been revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who is taking part in Dancing on Ice and when does the show start?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dancing on Ice is set to return for a 17th series in January 2025, with a brand new set of skaters hoping to perform their way to victory.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will return to present the show, alongside judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who are all hoping this year's batch of contestants are skating superstars in the making.

As we gear up for the series to begin, the cast members have been announced, with loads of famous faces taking to the ice with the hopes of performing the iconic Bolero.

When does Dancing on Ice start and who is taking part? Here is the full line up.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern are presenting Dancing on Ice
Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern are presenting Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

When does Dancing on Ice start?

Dancing on Ice usually airs on the second Sunday of January, if ITV stick to their usual format, this means that series 17 will begin on the 12th of January 2025.

It is believed that hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will return to present the show, with judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean also coming back for another year.

Dancing on Ice line up

Michaela Strachan

Michaela Strachan is joining the cast of Dancing on Ice
Michaela Strachan is joining the cast of Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Age: 58

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @strachan.michaela

Hosing favourite Michaela Strachan is going to give this skating adventure everything she's got in the hopes of winning the trophy.

Speaking on Lorraine, Michaela said: "It's going to be a big challenge the last time I was on ice was four years ago when I took the kids, I'm not one of those people who holds onto the sides I guess because I was trained as a dancer I've got a bit of balance."

She added: "I've always been one of those people who says yes, I'll do that."

Anton Ferdinand

Anton Ferdinand is part of the Dancing on Ice line up
Anton Ferdinand is part of the Dancing on Ice line up. Picture: ITV

Age 39

Job: Footballer and pundit

Instagram: @anton_ferdinand5

Sporting legend Anton spoke to talkSPORT Radioabout joining the show, saying: "I decided to sign up for the show because it's a challenge first and foremost.

"I'm in a new phase of my life since retiring from football and the one of the things I've missed about playing is the structure it gives you. Dancing On Ice will give me that focus but I'm also doing it for my daughter because she loves dance and performing arts.

"My son always had my football to shout about so this will give my daughter and me something to share."

Chelsee Healey

Chelsee Healey is getting her skates on
Chelsee Healey is getting her skates on. Picture: ITV

Age: 36

Job: Actor

Instagram: @chelseehealey

Talking exclusively to Heart Radio, Hollyoaks actress Chelsee said: "I'm ready, I'm good to go, let's go! I've got a bit of rhythm but skating on ice is completely different, I'm excited."

She added: "I'm most excited for the live shows, getting to perform live every week will give me a buzz, I can't wait for the live shows."

Dan Edgar

Dan Edgar is hoping to win Dancing on Ice
Dan Edgar is hoping to win Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Age: 34

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @danedgar

The Only Way Is Essex favourite Dan is joining the Dancing on Ice line up.

Talking exclusively to Heart, Dan said: "I'm looking forward to it but the thought of the live shows and performing is very real."

He added: "I like to think I can ice skate a little bit but I'm a terrible dancer so that bit is going to need some work."

Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor is swapping Love Island for Dancing on Ice
Chris Taylor is swapping Love Island for Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Age: 34

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @christophertaylorofficial

Love Island favourite Chris is taking to the Ice for a chance at glory. Talking exclusively to Heart Radio, Chris said: "I'm somewhere between absolutely terrified and very excited and I keep flitting between the two quite aggressively throughout the day. I've not even started stretching yet, I need to."

Chris added: "I can skate but my dad got the snakehips, unfortunately I didn't inherit that genetically from him."

Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann is taking part on Dancing on Ice
Ferne McCann is taking part on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Age: 34

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @fernemccann

The Only Way Is Essex star and mother-of-two Ferne is hoping to skate her way into the Dancing on Ice final and take the trophy home to daughters Sunday and Finty.

Speaking about joining the show, Ferne told Good Morning Britain: "I'm so excited, it's going to be a huge challenge but I'm excited for the glitz and glamour of the show."

  • Read more:
  • Read more:

Mollie Pearce

Mollie Pearce is hoping to win Dancing on Ice
Mollie Pearce is hoping to win Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Age: 22

Job: TV personality and model

Instagram: @mollie_pearcee

After finding fame on The Traitors earlier this year, Mollie is hoping she can do one better than runner-up and win Dancing on Ice.

Talking to Lorraine about this exciting adventure, Mollie said: "It will be fun, I want to challenge myself, I'm ready for the challenge."

Sir Steve Redgrave

Sir Steve Redgrave is the next Dancing on Ice contestant
Sir Steve Redgrave is the next Dancing on Ice contestant. Picture: ITV

Age: 62

Job: Former Olympic rower

Five-time Olympic gold medalist, Sir Steve is not stranger to performing under pressure, but will he be able to skate his way to victory?

Speaking on This Morning, Sir Steve said: "It's like going back to being an athlete again, I've been competing most of my life."

Sam Aston

Coronation Street star Sam Aston is one of the skaters
Coronation Street star Sam Aston is one of the skaters. Picture: ITV

Age: 31

Job: Actor

Instagram: @samaston93

Coronation Street star Sam has grown up on our television screens and no doubt viewers will be rooting for the star to go all the way.

Speaking on This Morning, Sam said: "I'm nervous but excited to get going."

He added: "It's going to be nice for the public to see me for me rather than Chesney."

Charlie Brooks

Charlie Brooks is putting her skates on
Charlie Brooks is putting her skates on. Picture: ITV

Age: 43

Job: Actor

Instagram: @charlie_brooks_xx

EastEnders legend Charlie is known for playing a villain, however she'll be doing her best to win over the viewers as she takes part in Dancing on Ice.

During an interview on Loose Women, Charlie said: "I'm going to embrace the spray tan."

She added: "All I want to do is enjoy it and try not to break my leg."

Josh Jones

Comedian Josh Jones will appear on Dancing on Ice
Comedian Josh Jones will appear on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Age: 31

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @joshyjones92

Comic Josh is the next Dancing on Ice contestant, however he doesn't have a lot of confidence in his skating abilities.

Talking to Gaydio, Josh said: "I've not got any skating experience whatsoever, I did it once for a date years ago and I wasn't very good, I was holding onto the railings the entire time and we aren't together now.

"My dancing isn't great either, for a gay man I have no rhythm, I struggle to clap along to a beat so this will be fun."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Shirley Ballas is a world-famous ballroom and Latin dancer

Shirley Ballas facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, boyfriend, children and dance career revealed

Johannes Radebe is a South African Latin champion

Johannes Radebe facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, partner and career revealed

Anton Du Beke in a bow tie suit

Anton Du Beke facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, wife, children and dance career

Craig Revel Horwood has a huge career in singing, dancing and theatre

Craig Revel Horwood facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, partner and dancing career revealed

Exclusive
Perrie reminisces on her music career, family life and childhood | Memory Box

Perrie reminisces on her music career, family life and childhood | Memory Box

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Amy and Arthur are reported to have dated

MAFS UK's Amy dated former groom Arthur and 'dumped him' to go on show

Married at First Sight

Nathan and Lacey's mum had an awkward discussion on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Lacey defends mum's 'rude' behaviour following awkward Nathan meeting

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

Married at First Sight

Amy and Luke are looking for love on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Amy and Luke still together?

Married at First Sight

Amy from MAFS UK is one of the new brides

Who is Amy from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Perrie spoke to Heart Breakfast about her new single

Perrie reveals solo album release date and chats 'You Go Your Way'

MAFS UK are adding some new couples to the experiment

MAFS UK new couples revealed as six cast members join experiment

Married at First Sight

Charlie and Eve left MAFS UK during the second commitment ceremony

MAFS UK's Charlie breaks silence following split from 'toxic' Eve

Married at First Sight

Alex and Holly may still be in a relationship after meeting on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Alex hints he and Holly are still together in telling message

Married at First Sight

It has been revealed that the couple have split, with messages between Ross and another woman on social media appearing to confirm he has since found love elsewhere

MAFS couple Ross and Sacha 'split' as groom finds love with mystery woman

Married at First Sight

Jackie Tohn plays Esther in new Netflix series Nobody Wants This

Who plays Esther in Nobody Wants This? Jackie Tohn's age, boyfriend and TV shows and movies
Robbie Williams is the star of Better Man

Robbie Williams film: Better Man cast, plot, release date and trailer

Why is Robbie Williams played by a monkey in Better Man?

Why is Robbie Williams played by a monkey in film biopic Better Man?

Nobody Wants This Joanne and Noah embracing

All the Nobody Wants This parts based on a true story

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield won't be heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Why the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up won't include Phillip Schofield

I'm A Celebrity

Polly and Charlie clashed on MAFS UK

MAFS UK’s Polly hits back after viewers brand her a 'mean girl' for confronting Charlie

Married at First Sight