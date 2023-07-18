Ferne McCann's baby name: What does Finty mean?

18 July 2023

Ferne McCann teaches Sunday in sweet Instagram clip

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What has Ferne McCann named her baby? A what does Finty mean? Here's what we know...

Ferne McCann has opened up about the unusual name she has given her second baby in a new interview.

The former TOWIE star and her fiancé Lorri Haines welcomed their first child earlier this month.

Ferne announced the news on Instagram at the time by sharing an adorable black and white interview, as she told fans: "It's a girl. 06.07.23".

Talking to OK! Magazine, Ferne and Lorri have now shared the name of their newborn, calling her Finty Francis Haines-McCann.

Ferne McCann and her boyfriend have welcomed a baby
Picture: Instagram

What does Finty mean?

Opening up about the reason she chose the name, Ferne said it was on her list when she was pregnant with her first daughter Sunday in 2017.

She explained: "I don’t know where I got it from, but when I typed it in [on Google ] I saw Judi Dench’s daughter’s nickname is Finty.”

The star went on: "I've always loved it and never heard it anywhere else before. I just feel so connected to the name – she came out and she was just Finty.

“I think she sounds like a character out of Bridgerton."

Going on to open up about the sweet reason for Finty's middle name, Ferne adds: "Francis is my grandad’s name – it’s a nod to Grandad Frank."

The new mum loves the name so much, she was hoping to give birth to another baby girl, adding she sees herself as "the Essex Kris Jenner with this army of girls".

Ferne had a home birth, just like she did with her first-born Sunday, but admitted things didn’t go to plan.

"I got the home birth I wanted,” she said, continuing: “However it’s nothing like how I imagined and it didn’t go to plan. The plan went out the window. My life never goes to plan, so you’ve just got to go with it.

Ferne McCann is now a mum of two
Picture: Instagram

The whole birth was filmed for her reality show for ITV2 First Time Mum and added she "just can't wait to share that".

Ferne is also a proud mum to daughter Sunday, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins.

The star was pregnant when she split from Arthur after he was arrested for throwing acid into a crowd in an East London nightclub in 2017.

She met Lorri back in 2021 and the pair got engaged last July. He is a Dubai-based businessman and works in property.

He is also the chief executive officer of Shoorah Ltd, a well-being and mental health tech startup.

