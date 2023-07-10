Ferne McCann gives birth to first baby with fiancé Lorri Haines and shares adorable video

Ferne McCann has welcomed a baby girl. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Ferne McCann has shared the sweet news she and her fiancé have welcomed their first baby together.

Ferne McCann has given birth to her second child, and her first with fiancé Lorri Haines.

The former TOWIE star announced the sweet news in an Instagram post and described her newborn as an ‘angel’.

Posting a black-and-white video, Ferne added the simple caption: "It’s a girl," as well as revealing the birth date of 6th July.

Ferne’s friends and followers were quick to comment, with Kate Ferdinand writing: “Ahhhh! Amazing! Congratulations ❤️”.

Vicky Pattison wrote: “Congratulations guys!!! Another angel 🥹😍.”

While Danielle Armstrong said: “Awe Welcome To The World Baby Girl 🩷 loved cuddles yesterday you are one beautiful little bubba 👶🏻 ✨ Congratulations to you both 🫶🏻🫶🏻.”

Former TOWIE co-star Mario Falcone also commented: "Massive congratulations to you all. A little friend for Cali ."

Proud dad Lorri wrote: "Our baby girl, proud of you," also with a number of heart emojis.

This comes after Ferne announced in March that she was going to be having her first baby with Lorri, who she started dating in 2021. The pair got engaged last July on holiday.

Ferne McCann and her boyfriend have welcomed a baby. Picture: Instagram

She said at the time: "We are having a baby. We have been bursting at the seams with happiness and so excited to officially share our lovely news with you."

The couple met in Dubai, and he is also dad to his son called Noah, while Ferne shares her five-year-old daughter Sunday with ex Arthur Collins.

It comes just days after Ferne gave fans a pregnancy update, as she told her followers: "Okay, so here is a little update with where I'm at with my pregnancy.

"My pelvic bone is really sore. I didn't experience this with Sunday. So Sophie, my lovely hypno-birthing instructor has said, 'Just pretend you're a mermaid.'

Ferne McCann is also mum to five-year-old Sunday. Picture: Instagram

"Not the big hip rolls on the birth ball anymore, just do little tiny ones and when you get out of the car - even though isn't third trimester with your big bump getting out of the car just so, so difficult - so little tiny movements.

"I had a midwife appointment this morning and all was really normal and pretty straightforward, however I feel like I'm a week out.

"I've just got this gut feeling that I'm a week behind, does that even make sense

"I come a week early with Sunday and I just don't feel like that's gonna happen with this baby, I feel like I'm gonna go full term but who knows.

"I've forgotten about that feeling where you just come into labour. I cant wait for that moment, I want it to be tonight... no, it needs to fully cook, be patient.

"But can I take being pregnant in this heat any longer? Lorri has ordered every single cooling gadget there is on the internet."