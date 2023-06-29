ITV daytime star beats Holly Willoughby to become highest earner

The highest earning daytime TV presenter has been revealed. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

By Naomi Bartram

The highest earning daytime TV presenter has been announced, with This Morning's Holly Willoughby in third place.

The highest earning daytime TV presenter has been revealed, with Lorraine Kelly beating This Morning favourite Holly Willoughby.

According to documents seen by The Sun, Lorraine has assets worth almost £4million, plus £2.8million cash in the bank.

Last year her firm made a profit of more than £500,000, which is an increase of £200,000 from last year.

Lorraine - who fronts her own morning chat show - is also said to have an investment portfolio worth around £350,000.

Lorraine Kelly is the biggest ITV earner. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, coming in second place is Loose Women star Ruth Langsford who’s company Hey Ho is valued at just over £3million thanks to her TV presenting and work on shopping channel QVC.

This Morning’s Holly is said to have earned £1.5million for her firm Roxy Media Ltd, with her former co-host Phillip Schofield’s company Fistral Productions Ltd worth £2.5million.

The rest of the This Morning family also has healthy pay packets, with Alison Hammond's accounts showing £133,000 and Dermot O'Leary’s estimated to be worth £2.7million.

This comes after it was recently reported that Susanna had become the highest paid woman on British TV, after signing a new £1.1million per year deal to stay on Good Morning Britain.

The presenter is said to out-earn Holly, who is reportedly paid around £700,000 a year for her ITV jobs.

Meanwhile, Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood has overtaken all the other presenters as he reportedly earned £3.2million last year, with his fortune rising to £7.8million.

Thanks to his TV work, successful cookbooks and a range of kitchen tools, his entertainment business, HJP Media, is now worth £4.3million and has £1.15million cash in the bank.

And his other company, Paul Hollywood Ltd, is said to be worth £3.6million after raking in profits of £1.5million.

His overall net worth across all his assets is now thought to be a whopping £15million, according to The Sun.