Holly Willoughby shares cryptic message about 'difficult challenges' after Phillip drama

21 June 2023, 11:05

Holly Willoughby has shared a message with her followers
Holly Willoughby has shared a message with her followers. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby took to her lifestyle brand's account to share some daily positive affirmations.

Holly Willoughby has issued a cryptic statement after Phillip Schofield resigned from ITV last month.

Phillip left This Morning in May after revealing he had lied about having an affair with a much younger producer.

And following the fall out, Holly has shared a string of inspirational quotes on her lifestyle brand Wyldemoon's Instagram account.

One of them read: "I am stronger than all the challenges and difficulties that stand in my way."

Holly Willoughby has opened up about a tough few weeks
Holly Willoughby has opened up about a tough few weeks. Picture: ITV

Another said: “I am worthy and deserving of a lifetime filled with happiness and joy,” while a third says: “I am worthy of love, respect and compassion.

She wrote alongside them: “Affirmations might seem cheesy if you've never tried them before, but they really do work.

“At the link in our bio, discover how to create your own, personalised affirmations that will make a difference.”

In another post about the summer solstice, Holly hinted that she is ready for ‘a fresh chapter of life and a turning point within the year.’

Phillip stepped down from all his duties with ITV following his affair and later confirmed that Holly had no idea about the relationship with a young This Morning colleague.

He went on to say that his former best friend had ignored an apology text which he sent after he admitted to lying.

After returning to her role on This Morning, Holly said she felt 'let down' by Phillip in a powerful statement to fans.

She said at the time: "Firstly, are you ok? I hope so. It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil...

"I imagine you might have been feeling a lot like I have, shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on, and full of questions..."

She went on: "You, me, and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way who themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career they loved.

Phillip Schofield has resigned from ITV
Phillip Schofield has resigned from ITV. Picture: ITV

"That is a lot to process and it's equally hard to see the toll that it has taken on their own mental health.

"I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can show strength in each other."

Holly concluded by saying: "From my heart, can I say thank you for all of your kind messages and thank you for being here this morning. Myself, Josie, Dermot, Alison, Craig and every single person who works on this show will continue work hard every single day to bring you the show that we love."

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Love Island new bombshell Montel McKenzie in pink trunks alongside picture of him taking a mirror selfie in white t-shirt

Love Island bombshell Montel McKenzie: Age, football team and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman open up about their new film Asteroid Cuty

Scarlett Johansson opens up about working with ‘amazing’ Tom Hanks

Love Island's Mal Nicol in a skimpy silver bikini alongside Christmas picture of her on an ice rink wearing a grey head band

Love Island bombshell Mal Nicol: Age, job and famous ex-boyfriend

TV & Movies

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel has reportedly been axed

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel spin-off axed following ratings drop

TV & Movies

Jessie J has opened up about welcoming her first daughter

Jessie J 'never gave up hope' after being told she couldn't have children

Trending on Heart

The UK's messiest car has been revealed

UK's messiest cars revealed with mountains of food wrappers and tools

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Phase Eight

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral maxi dress

Celebrities

A woman has revealed why she ruined a man's train ride

'Rude passenger blocked me from boarding a busy train - so I ruined his trip'

Lifestyle

A family has been accused of leaving without paying £215 bill

Pub claims it lost £215 after family 'fled restaurant without paying bill'

Lifestyle

Watching true crime documentaries could be a red flag

Watching true crime to relax is a massive red flag, psychologist warns

Lifestyle

Gino D'Acampo made an awkward remark on This Morning

Gino D'Acampo makes dig at Phillip Schofield in awkward This Morning return

TV & Movies

Mrs Hinch has opened up about her son Ron's disease

Mrs Hinch reveals her 3-year-old son as been diagnosed with life-threatening Kawasaki disease
Bruce Willis has been pictures with his granddaughter

Bruce Willis pictured with baby granddaughter for first time

Holly Willoughby is wearing a £35 dress from Finery

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral dress for £35

Celebrities

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh walked off The Chase set

Bradley Walsh walks off The Chase set after worst cash-builder goes on to win big

TV & Movies

Jane McDonald could present Dancing On Ice alongside Holly Willoughby

Jane McDonald tipped to present Dancing on Ice as Phillip Schofield replacement

TV & Movies

Jamie Borthwick has hinted he's leaving EastEnders after 17 years on the show

EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick hints at explosive exit after 17 years as Jay Brown

TV & Movies

Jessie J shares heartwarming moment parents meet newborn son

Jessie J shares heartwarming moment parents meet newborn son

Claire Sweeney will be appearing in Coronation Street

Brookside legend Claire Sweeney looks unrecognisable as she joins cast of Coronation Street

TV & Movies