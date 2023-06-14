Holly Willoughby promotes celebrity friend's wine as Phillip Schofield's is axed

14 June 2023, 10:37 | Updated: 14 June 2023, 10:47

Holly Willoughby has praised James Martin's wine brand
Holly Willoughby has praised James Martin's wine brand. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Holly Willoughby has praised her friend James Martin's wine, after Phillip Schofield's was taken off shelves.

Holly Willoughby shared a photo celebrating James Martin’s new wine brand this week.

The This Morning star posted a picture of her enjoying a glass of wine in the garden, as she wrote: “Testing this out for our rose demo tomorrow.

“Purely for research purposes. Thanks James Martin, it’s delicious.”

This comes after Holly’s former co-star Phillip Schofield lost out on his wine deal just days after he quit This Morning.

Holly Willoughby has shared a photo of James Martin's wine
Holly Willoughby has shared a photo of James Martin's wine. Picture: Instagram

Phillip launched two boxed wines with brand When in Rome in 2020, sold exclusively in Waitrose stores and Waitrose Cellar.

But the company has now removed all listings of his product from their website following the news Phillip had an affair with a younger male runner on This Morning.

A simple message tells shoppers there are “no products in this collection”.

Phillip said he was 'utterly broken and ashamed' for lying about the relationship, and has apologised to Holly.

Since he left, Holly has been presenting the show alongside different stars including Alison Hammond, Josie Cunningham, Craig Doyle and Dermott O’Leary.

Dermot and Holly have been presenting together on This Morning
Dermot and Holly have been presenting together on This Morning. Picture: Instagram

In a new selfie, Holly revealed she was excited to be hosting with Dermot for the next two weeks, with fans convinced this means he could get a permanent role.

Fans are now convinced Dermot - who usually fronts the show on Fridays with Alison Hammond - will end up being a main presenter.

"I think Dermot is a good choice to replace Philip on This Morning,” said one fan, while another wrote: "This Morning should keep Dermot with Holly."

A third wrote: "I'm liking the Dermot and Holly combination," while a fourth added: "I think Dermot is very good with Holly.....and serious but funny too."

Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle laugh at innuendo on This Morning

Craig Doyle has also become one of the favourites to permanently replace Phillip after he made a great impression on viewers.

According to BettingSites.co.uk, while Dermot is still slightly ahead, Craig Doyle has 4/1 odds on becoming the host of This Morning.

An insider on the show told The Sun: "Craig has a lot of other projects currently but would of course be interested in a permanent position.

"Who wouldn’t, it’s a dream role for any presenter."

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

ITV boss hits back at accusation 'vast majority knew' about Phillip Schofield affair

ITV boss hits back at accusation 'vast majority knew' about Phillip Schofield affair

Who is Miriam Margolyes partner Heather Sutherland?

Who is Miriam Margolyes' partner Heather Sutherland?

Molly Marsh in a black outfit and grey blazer compared to Molly-Mae all in black taking a mirror selfie

How are Love Island's Molly Marsh and Molly-Mae Hague connected?

Mark Wright has opened up about his marriage

Mark Wright calls wife Michelle Keegan ‘sweetest’ person with rare insight into their marriage
Love Island's Zachariah Noble in before and after pictures

Zachariah Noble looks completely different before Love Island in incredible transformation pictures

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months [Stock Images]

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months

News

Woman laying on a sofa holding a white fan on her face

8 simple and cheap ways to cool down a room during a summer heatwave

Lifestyle

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

Lifestyle

A woman has revealed her DIY swimming pool

Woman mocked after installing DIY budget swimming pool in her back garden

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral mini dress

Celebrities

An expert has revealed the best way to sleep in the heatwave

Expert shows exact position you should sleep in to keep cool during heatwave

Lifestyle

Jess Harding posing in a bikini for Love Island alongside a beauty photo from Instagram.

Love Island 2023's Jess Harding: Age, Instagram and business venture revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island star Tyrique Hyde standing in navy trunks for promo picture alongside picture of him in his car

Love Island 2023’s Tyrique Hyde: Age, football career and famous friends

TV & Movies

Love Island's Mehdi Edno wearing olourful swim trunks for his promo shot alongside a picture of him on the beach wearing a black t-shirt and cap

Love Island 2023’s Mehdi Edno: Age, job, where he's from and other important facts

TV & Movies

How much does it cost to leave your fan on at night? (stock image)

This is how much it costs to leave your fan on all night

Lifestyle

Love Island's Leah Taylor wearing an orange dress giving side eye alongside a picture of Molly Marsh gasping

Love Island: How do Molly Marsh and Leah Taylor know each other and have they fallen out?

TV & Movies

Dog locked inside car outside Ikea in 29C rescued by police [Right and left: Stock Images]

Dog rescued from locked car outside an Ikea in 29C heat

Lifestyle

Love Island's Leah Taylor wearing an ombre bikini in official shot alongside natural picture of her with her hair up

Meet Love Island bombshell Leah Taylor: Age, business and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island Charlotte Sumner's official shot wearing a black wrap bikini alongside her on a beach in a leopard print bikini

Meet Love Island bombshell Charlotte Sumner: Job, where she's from and controversial age revealed

TV & Movies

A man is charging people to 'park like a wally'

Man charges people £10 for ‘parking like a wally’

Lifestyle