Holly Willoughby promotes celebrity friend's wine as Phillip Schofield's is axed

Holly Willoughby has praised James Martin's wine brand. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Holly Willoughby has praised her friend James Martin's wine, after Phillip Schofield's was taken off shelves.

Holly Willoughby shared a photo celebrating James Martin’s new wine brand this week.

The This Morning star posted a picture of her enjoying a glass of wine in the garden, as she wrote: “Testing this out for our rose demo tomorrow.

“Purely for research purposes. Thanks James Martin, it’s delicious.”

This comes after Holly’s former co-star Phillip Schofield lost out on his wine deal just days after he quit This Morning.

Holly Willoughby has shared a photo of James Martin's wine. Picture: Instagram

Phillip launched two boxed wines with brand When in Rome in 2020, sold exclusively in Waitrose stores and Waitrose Cellar.

But the company has now removed all listings of his product from their website following the news Phillip had an affair with a younger male runner on This Morning.

A simple message tells shoppers there are “no products in this collection”.

Phillip said he was 'utterly broken and ashamed' for lying about the relationship, and has apologised to Holly.

Since he left, Holly has been presenting the show alongside different stars including Alison Hammond, Josie Cunningham, Craig Doyle and Dermott O’Leary.

Dermot and Holly have been presenting together on This Morning. Picture: Instagram

In a new selfie, Holly revealed she was excited to be hosting with Dermot for the next two weeks, with fans convinced this means he could get a permanent role.

Fans are now convinced Dermot - who usually fronts the show on Fridays with Alison Hammond - will end up being a main presenter.

"I think Dermot is a good choice to replace Philip on This Morning,” said one fan, while another wrote: "This Morning should keep Dermot with Holly."

A third wrote: "I'm liking the Dermot and Holly combination," while a fourth added: "I think Dermot is very good with Holly.....and serious but funny too."

Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle laugh at innuendo on This Morning

Craig Doyle has also become one of the favourites to permanently replace Phillip after he made a great impression on viewers.

According to BettingSites.co.uk, while Dermot is still slightly ahead, Craig Doyle has 4/1 odds on becoming the host of This Morning.

An insider on the show told The Sun: "Craig has a lot of other projects currently but would of course be interested in a permanent position.

"Who wouldn’t, it’s a dream role for any presenter."