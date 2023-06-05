Awkward moment Holly Willoughby forced to speak to Ruth Langsford on This Morning

5 June 2023, 15:16

Holly Willoughby live-links to Ruth hours after being blasted by Eamonn Holmes

Holly Willoughby had an awkward encounter with Ruth Langsford amid a feud with her husband Eamonn Holmes.

Holly Willoughby had an awkward encounter with Ruth Langsford on her first day back to This Morning on Monday.

After two weeks away from the show, Holly immediately addressed her former friend Phillip Schofield’s shock exit in an emotional statement.

But just a few hours earlier, Ruth’s husband Eamonn Holmes blasted her as a ‘big mouth’ in a rant on GB News.

Later in the morning, Holly was then forced to share the screen with his wife Ruth as they did the usual link previewing to Loose Women.

Holly and Ruth shared an awkward moment on This Morning. Picture: ITV

After an interview with Adam Lambert, Holly said: “It is time now to find out what Loose Women are talking about today, hi there Ruth.”

Ruth replied: “Hiya, we love Adam Lambert too! Mwah, mwah, mwah to him! Coming up on Loose Women, we’ll be exposing the big social media exam scam that could be affecting your children or your grandchildren.

“Also, here’s a question – is it ever okay to take off your wedding ring during a row?”

She went on to introduce guests Anton Du Beke and Leona Lewis, adding: “Great guests, great show – as always! See you at 12.30!”

Holly responded: “We’ll see you then, thank you very much!”

Viewers were quick to notice the interaction, with one saying: "Wow Holly having to crossover to Ruth on #loosewomen, considering how Ruth's husband has been sniping about Holly, that must of been awkward #thismorning."

Holly Willoughby had her first back to This Morning
Holly Willoughby had her first back to This Morning. Picture: ITV

Eamonn has been vocal about his dislike of Holly and Phillip over the past few years.

Following Phillip’s admission that he had lied about his affair with a younger production runner, Eamonn has continued to accuse him of lying.

Holly returned to This Morning after two weeks off where she was holidaying with her family.

The TV presenter started the show with an emotional statement where she addressed Phil's exit from the hit ITV show, his affair with a young runner and where their friendship stands now.

Speaking to the camera on Monday's show, Holly started by thanking Josie for being by her side, as she asked viewers: "Firstly, are you ok? I hope so. It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil...

Holly Willoughby makes statement as she returns to This Morning

"I imagine you might have been feeling a lot like I have, shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on, and full of questions..."

She went on: "You, me, and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way who themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career they loved.

"That is a lot to process and it's equally hard to see the toll that it has taken on their own mental health.

"I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can show strength in each other."

Holly concluded by saying: "From my heart, can I say thank you for all of your kind messages and thank you for being here this morning. Myself, Josie, Dermot, Alison, Craig and every single person who works on this show will continue to work hard every single day to bring you the show that we love."

