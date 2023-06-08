Amanda Holden calls for accountability as she denies Holly Willoughby 'feud'

8 June 2023, 11:13 | Updated: 8 June 2023, 11:44

Amanda Holden has defended herself after Holly Willoughby 'feud' claims
Amanda Holden has defended herself after Holly Willoughby 'feud' claims. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram/ITV

Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden has broken her silence on Holly Willoughby 'feud' claims.

Amanda Holden has set the record straight on reports of a rift between her and Holly Willoughby.

Rumours of a disagreement hit the headlines after Holly returned to the This Morning sofa this week and addressed Phillip Schofield’s affair with a younger colleague.

Taking to Instagram today, Heart Breakfast’s very own Amanda called for the ‘truth’ to finally be shared.

She wrote: "The story today about Holly and I is completely made up, full of contradictions and just utter rubbish.

Amanda Holden has set the record straight over her reported 'feud' with Holly Willoughby
Amanda Holden has set the record straight over her reported 'feud' with Holly Willoughby. Picture: Instagram

"Sadly, strong and intelligent women have for far too long been pitted against one another when we should all be celebrated in our own right."

She went on: "The 'rift' story now circulating as a result of this article - which I have woken up to this morning and was not checked for factual correctness - simply does not exist. There have been some huge assumptions made this week and everyone has feasted on them.

"These type of articles need to stop. The language around women (in most pieces I read every day) is laughable. It's so different to say how men are written about. Women are still expected to say and do nothing, suffer silently and just get on with it. And we do ... mostly.

Amanda Holden has opened up about Holly Willoughby feud rumours
Amanda Holden has opened up about Holly Willoughby feud rumours. Picture: Instagram

"These stories are just there to distract us from the actual news. We are becoming a world which is gradually being eroded of all its best qualities - humour, backbone and truth."

Holly returned to This Morning after two weeks off following the departure of her co-star Phillip.

On Monday, she started the show with a statement where she addressed Phil's exit from the hit ITV show, his affair with a young runner and where their friendship stands now.

"Firstly, are you ok? I hope so. It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil…,” she started.

"I imagine you might have been feeling a lot like I have, shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on, and full of questions..."

Holly Willoughby makes statement as she returns to This Morning

She went on: "You, me, and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way who themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career they loved.

"That is a lot to process and it's equally hard to see the toll that it has taken on their own mental health.”

Phillip resigned from ITV last month and was dropped by his agency YMU after admitting having a relationship with a younger man who worked on the show.

In an interview with the BBC, Phillip said he has ‘lost everything’ and doesn’t see a future career for himself.

"I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart... I have lost everything,” he said.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

This Morning fans are shocked by Craig Doyle's age

This Morning fans stunned at Craig Doyle's age as he hosts with Holly for first time

TV & Movies

My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents

My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning skirt from Mercy Delta

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Mercy Delta

Celebrities

Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer treatment

Strictly's Amy Dowden shares heartfelt message from hospital as she starts cancer treatment
Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia

Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia

Trending on Heart

Check out these Pride podcasts on Global Player

Pride 2023: 7 LGBTQ+ podcasts to listen to all year round

Lifestyle

Woman hits back at after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress

Bride hits back after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress

Lifestyle

A man has revealed he peels his bananas before weighing them in the supermarket

Man peels bananas before weighing them in the supermarket to save money

Lifestyle

Some of the Love Island stars have famous connections

The Love Island 2023 stars with secret famous connections including Brad Pitt and Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Zachariah Noble has joined the Love Island cast

Who is Love Island bombshell Zachariah Noble? Age, basketball career and celebrity friends

TV & Movies

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Mark Wright has opened up about his dad collapsing

Mark Wright opens up about ‘scariest moment of his life' when dad collapsed while filming

TV & Movies

'Ducking hell' is being removed by Apple autocorrect

'Ducking hell' is being removed by Apple autocorrect

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae wore a white dress to her friend's wedding

Molly-Mae Hague defended by fans after wearing white dress to friend’s wedding

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning skirt from Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her orange asymmetric skirt from Ted Baker

Celebrities

Coleen Nolan has opened up about her new boyfriend

Who is Coleen Nolan dating? Everything we know about the Loose Women star's new boyfriend

Got a relationship like Monica and Chandler? Well, you might just go the distance

Study finds roasting your partner makes for a healthy relationship

Lifestyle

Drivers are being warned about driving in flip flops

Is it illegal to wear flip flops while driving in the UK?

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield: All the celebrities who have commented on This Morning scandal

Phillip Schofield: All the celebrities who have commented on This Morning scandal

Jessie J has revealed the father of her newborn child

Who is the father of Jessie J's baby? Everything you need to know about her boyfriend...