Holly Willoughby to make emotional statement about Phillip Schofield as she returns to This Morning

Holly Willoughby will make a statement about Phillip Schofield. Picture: ITV

When is Holly Willoughby back on This Morning and what time is it? Everything we need to know...

Holly Willoughby is set to return to This Morning today for the first time since Phillip Schofield was axed.

Phillip left ITV last week after it was revealed he had an affair with a ‘much younger’ production runner on the show.

But during her first day back to the show, Holly is set to make a statement about her friendship with Phillip.

When is Holly Willoughby returning to This Morning?

Holly will be back on This Morning on Monday 5th June when the show kicks off at 10am on ITV.

Holly Willoughby makes statement as she returns to This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will no longer work together. Picture: ITV

According to insiders, the star will make a statement about Phillip's affair for the first time since the news broke.

It’s reported that Holly has decided to address the situation in an "honest and open" way when she returns.

A TV source told The Sun: "Holly wants to address Phillip’s recent admissions about his affair.

"She will be honest and open, mentioning him by name. She’s not shying away from the tricky subject as she wants to show up for the viewers and loyal fans.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have worked together for over 15 years. Picture: Instagram

"She has thought about what she will say and written it in advance, taking her time to get the words right. It’s not something she’s being forced to do.

"It won’t be an easy moment for her, and she knows she could get emotional, but she thinks it’s the right thing to do and wants to speak about it in an honest way."

Holly has been missing from our screens for the past two weeks after going on holiday with her family to Portugal and taking a break from presenting duties.

The pair's final show together was Thursday 18th May, which became Phillip's last show ever.

This comes after Phillip said that he texted Holly after the news of his affair came out, but he has received no reply.

He said: “I've lost my best friend. I let her down. I let that entire show down. I let the viewers down.

“Holly did not know. And she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say, ''I am so, so sorry that I lied to you''.

“She didn't reply, and I understand why she didn't reply, as well. So yeah. If anyone is in any way linking Holly to this — that is ­absolutely, wholly untrue.”

Holly and Phillip are no longer speaking. Picture: ITV

And despite Phillip’s love for his former co-star Holly, a source has revealed he is ‘not ready’ to watch the show today.

“He physically could not watch — he's not there yet,” the friend told The Sun.

“Even listening to the opening credits would be hugely triggering.

“His family is being incredibly careful not to have the TV on when he’s in the room to ensure he doesn’t see anything.

“Of course he is aware Holly is back on air today and he absolutely wanted her to shine, and smash it.

“But he physically could not watch — he is not there yet.”