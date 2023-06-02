Alison Hammond 'really struggling' as she breaks down in tears over Phillip Schofield

Alison Hammond breaks down on This Morning over Phillip Schofield

This Morning fans saw Alison Hammond break down in tears live on the show on Friday.

Alison Hammond has broken down in tears over her former colleague and friend Phillip Schofield.

Phillip recently quit ITV and was dropped by his agent after admitting to an affair with a ‘much younger’ production runner on the show.

He has now done a tell-all interview about their romance, apologising to his friends and fans for lying.

Presenting This Morning alongside Dermott O’Leary on Friday, Alison broke her silence on her friendship with Phillip.

Alison Hammond broke down in tears over Phillip Schofield. Picture: ITV

She said: “I’m finding it really painful because I loved Phillip Schofield and I still love Phillip Schofield.

“However, what he’s done is wrong, he’s said sorry and as a family we’re all really struggling to process everything.”

Opening up about advice she got from her late mother, Alison cried as she continued: “I never know what to say.

“My mum always said use your bible as you sat nav in life Al. In the bible it says ‘he without sin, cast the first stone’ and I just don’t want to say anything bad because I’m in conflict.”

Alison was quoting Jesus Christ speaking in the Gospel of John, where he is asked by the Pharisees whether they should stone a woman caught in adultery.

Alison Hammond has said she 'still loves' Phillip Schofield. Picture: Instagram

Dermot also spoke about the story, telling viewers: “This has been very difficult for us to cover this story as he's a friend and a colleague.”

This comes after Phillip admitted he had 'lost everything' after his affair with a younger male colleague.

In an interview with the BBC, he said he kept the relationship a secret to protect the unnamed colleague.

“Because there is an innocent person here who didn't do anything wrong, who is vulnerable and probably feels like I do,” he said.

“And I just have to say stop with him, ok with me, but stop with him. Leave him alone now.”

Phillip Schofield says he has ‘lost everything’ in the wake of his secret affair

Asked whether his former co-host and best friend Holly Willoughby knew about the affair, Phillip replied, 'No, God, no!'

"That's a bigger question," he said, continuing: "Because we have, our make-up room was like a sanctuary, has always been a sanctuary.

"So you tell everything in that room. Holly knows everything about me. I know everything about Holly, Holly did not know. Nobody knew."

In another interview with The Sun, Phillip said he had texted Holly to apologise for lying to her, but she hasn't responded.