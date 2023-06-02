Alison Hammond 'really struggling' as she breaks down in tears over Phillip Schofield

2 June 2023, 11:11 | Updated: 2 June 2023, 11:19

Alison Hammond breaks down on This Morning over Phillip Schofield

This Morning fans saw Alison Hammond break down in tears live on the show on Friday.

Alison Hammond has broken down in tears over her former colleague and friend Phillip Schofield.

Phillip recently quit ITV and was dropped by his agent after admitting to an affair with a ‘much younger’ production runner on the show.

He has now done a tell-all interview about their romance, apologising to his friends and fans for lying.

Presenting This Morning alongside Dermott O’Leary on Friday, Alison broke her silence on her friendship with Phillip.

Alison Hammond broke down in tears over Phillip Schofield
Alison Hammond broke down in tears over Phillip Schofield. Picture: ITV

She said: “I’m finding it really painful because I loved Phillip Schofield and I still love Phillip Schofield.

“However, what he’s done is wrong, he’s said sorry and as a family we’re all really struggling to process everything.”

Opening up about advice she got from her late mother, Alison cried as she continued: “I never know what to say.

“My mum always said use your bible as you sat nav in life Al. In the bible it says ‘he without sin, cast the first stone’ and I just don’t want to say anything bad because I’m in conflict.”

Alison was quoting Jesus Christ speaking in the Gospel of John, where he is asked by the Pharisees whether they should stone a woman caught in adultery.

Alison Hammond has said she 'still loves' Phillip Schofield
Alison Hammond has said she 'still loves' Phillip Schofield. Picture: Instagram

Dermot also spoke about the story, telling viewers: “This has been very difficult for us to cover this story as he's a friend and a colleague.”

This comes after Phillip admitted he had 'lost everything' after his affair with a younger male colleague.

In an interview with the BBC, he said he kept the relationship a secret to protect the unnamed colleague.

“Because there is an innocent person here who didn't do anything wrong, who is vulnerable and probably feels like I do,” he said.

“And I just have to say stop with him, ok with me, but stop with him. Leave him alone now.”

Phillip Schofield says he has ‘lost everything’ in the wake of his secret affair

Asked whether his former co-host and best friend Holly Willoughby knew about the affair, Phillip replied, 'No, God, no!'

"That's a bigger question," he said, continuing: "Because we have, our make-up room was like a sanctuary, has always been a sanctuary.

"So you tell everything in that room. Holly knows everything about me. I know everything about Holly, Holly did not know. Nobody knew."

In another interview with The Sun, Phillip said he had texted Holly to apologise for lying to her, but she hasn't responded.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield was married to his wife for 27 years

Phillip Schofield reveals moment he told wife Stephanie about affair with younger colleague
Phillip Schofield has a huge net worth

Phillip Schofield net worth: How much does the This Morning star earn and what is his salary?
Phillip Schofield has opened up about his friendship with Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield reveals truth about Holly Willoughby fall out as pair no longer speak

Award-winning comedy series The Office is set to make a huge comeback.

Ricky Gervais 'excited' for Australian remake of The Office as lead role confirmed

Melinda Willis has opened up about her time on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia's Melinda reveals ‘secret divide’ between cast that wasn’t shown

Trending on Heart

The RQ Water Experience Park and Spa is set to open in June.

World’s first seven-star waterpark to open in Europe this summer

Lifestyle

Heart is partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride

Heart is officially partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride

Lifestyle

Tesco are issuing a warning to Clubcard users

Tesco issues urgent two-week warning to all Clubcard users

Lifestyle

TikTok user Harvey Kindlon caught the awkward proposal on camera.

Clumsy boyfriend's proposal goes horribly wrong at Beyoncé concert

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon shares her girls' stylish bedroom update with fans.

Stacey Solomon reveals Rose and Belle's bedroom makeover at £1.2million home

Celebrities

Toys R Us is making a comeback to the UK high street next week.

Toys R Us returns to UK high street as list of locations revealed

Shopping

Call the Midwife has teased a behind-the-scenes video from the Christmas special.

Call the Midwife teases 'teary' special episode with sweet behind-the-scenes video

A swimming expert has revealed why you shouldn't wrap your child in a towell

Swimming instructor warns parents not to put towel around their children’s shoulders

Lifestyle

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah pens a heartbreaking letter about her father's health.

Bruce Willis's daughter shares heartbreaking update on his dementia battle

Celebrities

Kim Cattrall will appear in the new series of Just Like That

Will Kim Cattrall be in Just Like That and what happened with Sarah Jessica Parker?

Ella Thomas has joined the Love Island cast

Inside Love Island star Ella Thomas' celebrity lifestyle and connection to Brad Pitt

EastEnders fans were left in tears over last night's episode

EastEnders fans sobbing over tragic Jay twist as Lola dies

A man has revealed he accidentally played Celine Dion while sat next to Kate Winslet

Man mortified after accidentally playing Titanic theme while sat next to Kate Winslet

Lifestyle

Bruno Tonioli swears at Simon Cowell live on Britain's Got Talent

Bruno Tonioli swears at Simon Cowell live on Britain's Got Talent

A mum has criticised a supermarket after her child was sick

Mum furious after son is sick in supermarket and she’s made to clear it up

Lifestyle