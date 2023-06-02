Phillip Schofield reveals moment he told wife Stephanie about affair with younger colleague

2 June 2023, 09:46 | Updated: 2 June 2023, 11:19

Phillip Schofield says he has ‘lost everything’ in the wake of his secret affair

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Former This Morning star Phillip Schofield has said his wife was 'very angry' when she found out about his affair.

Phillip Schofield has opened up about the moment he told his wife Stephanie Lowe about his affair with a ‘younger male colleague’.

Last week, Phillip released a statement admitting to an ‘unwise but not illegal’ affair with the man, who had worked as a production runner on the show.

He said at the time: “I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family.

“I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife."

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie at the TV awards
Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie at the TV awards. Picture: Getty

Breaking his silence on the relationship for the first time, Phillip has said his wife was ‘very, very angry’ when he recently told her the truth about the romance.

The former presenter had been married to Stephanie for 27 years when he came out as gay on This Morning back in 2020.

“She got off a plane and I phoned her up and texted saying, ‘I need to talk to you’,” he told The Sun.

“She called back and I told her. She was very, very angry.”

When rumours about the relationship started circling a couple of years ago, Phillip admitted he told his wife they were ‘untrue’.

Phillip Schofield with wife Stephanie Lowe and daughters Ruby Lowe and Mollie Lowe
Phillip Schofield with wife Stephanie Lowe and daughters Ruby Lowe and Mollie Lowe. Picture: Alamy

“She is very, very angry but we spoke today. And my daughters were unbelievable,” he said.

"They are without question, our greatest asset. I always say our, but from a father’s point of view, my greatest asset are my girls.”

During the interview, Philip also admitted he had no idea what the short-lived romance would do to his career and only kept it private to avoid media attention.

As time went on he admitted the lies 'grew bigger and bigger' and it became out of control.

He said: "I didn’t lie to protect my career, he didn’t want his name in public. He wanted his own life. The lies grew bigger and bigger and bigger and it was affecting both of us deeply.

"It got to the stage where it was out of control and for whatever cost, it had to stop."

