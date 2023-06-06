Holly Willoughby vows to never talk about Phillip Schofield scandal again

6 June 2023, 09:22

Holly Willoughby vows to never talk about Phillip Schofield scandal again. Picture: ITV/BBC/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby's statement on Monday's This Morning will reportedly be the only time the broadcaster will speak about what happened with Phillip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby, 42, has vowed to never talk about the Phillip Schofield scandal again.

This is according to The Sun, who report that the This Morning presenter will not be "pouring her heart out" about the situation anytime soon.

This comes a day after the star issued an emotional statement live on the hit ITV show as she returned after two weeks off.

During the speech, which aired at the beginning of the show, Holly only referenced Phillip by name once and admitted she felt "shaken, troubled and let down".

Holly Willoughby looked emotional as she delivered the statement on This Morning
Holly Willoughby looked emotional as she delivered the statement on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Now, following mixed reactions to her statement, Holly will be closing the door on the controversy and will not be returning to the subject publicly again.

A source said: "This is the only time Holly will ever speak about Phil and what has happened. She still feels incredibly angry and upset by his actions and is very much still trying to get her head around it."

They went on: “It took a lot for Holly to compose herself and speak about what has gone on in the last few weeks, but people expecting her to sit and pour her heart out will be waiting for a long time.

“Holly is upset that Phil, who she believed to be a very close friend, lied to her about his affair. She is angry and that will take a long time for her to come to terms with."

Holly Willoughby says Phillip Schofield 'lied' to her about his affair with This Morning colleague
Holly Willoughby says Phillip Schofield 'lied' to her about his affair with This Morning colleague. Picture: ITV

On Monday's show, Holly was joined by co-host Josie Gibson who was by her side as she delivered her statement.

Holly started by saying: "Firstly, are you ok? I hope so. It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil...

"I imagine you might have been feeling a lot like I have, shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on, and full of questions..."

Holly Willoughby previously released a statement after Phillip Schofield went public with his affair
Holly Willoughby previously released a statement after Phillip Schofield went public with his affair . Picture: Instagram

She went on: "You, me, and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way who themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career they loved.

"That is a lot to process and it's equally hard to see the toll that it has taken on their own mental health...

Holly Willoughby makes statement as she returns to This Morning

"I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can show strength in each other."

Holly concluded by saying: "From my heart, can I say thank you for all of your kind messages and thank you for being here this morning. Myself, Josie, Dermot, Alison, Craig and every single person who works on this show will continue work hard every single day to bring you the show that we love."

