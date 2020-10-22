Ferne McCann net worth: How much does the First Time Mum star earn?

Ferne McCann started her career on TOWIE. Picture: Instagram

How much is Ferne McCann worth and how has she made her money? Find out everything about the First Time Mum star...

Ferne McCann is back on our TV screens with a new series of First Time Mum.

The reality star will be taking viewers on the journey with her as she gets to grips with being a single mum to fast growing toddler Sunday.

But after starting her career on The Only Way Is Essex all the way back in 2013, how much is Ferne now worth? Here’s what we know…

What is Ferne McCann’s net worth?

According to Fame Ranker, Ferne is worth around $1million or £760,000.

Ferne McCann is back with a new series of First Time Mum. Picture: ITV

The star has been in the public eye for over seven years after first joining TOWIE as Charlie Sims’ girlfriend.

Read More: Ferne McCann says she 'has her guard up' when it comes to introducing boyfriends to baby Sunday

After leaving in 2016, she then went on to appear on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! where she came in third place.

Ferne also bagged a role as a showbiz reporter on ITV’s This Morning. McCann where she reported on all the latest celeb happenings.

Her other projects include a fashion collection with online high street store Miss Pap, as well as a beauty range alongside TOWIE co-star Mario Falcone at Poundland.

Ferne also appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2016, before getting her very own TV show First Time Mum on ITVBe.

The series documents her life adjusting to becoming a mum for the first time, after welcoming daughter Sunday in November 2017 following her relationship with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins.

Ferne also makes her money through Instagram where she models for companies and advertises products.

Meanwhile, the star was recently asked whether she would like daughter Sunday tp follow in her reality star footsteps when she is older.

She told Mirror Online: "I feel like I'm going to contradict myself here because she is actually on a reality show. But with First Time Mum there's a level of control and it's such a positive show.

"I wouldn't let her walk into anything without being 100 percent happy and feeling positive about it. Technically she's on a reality show but I would definitely question her and make her think about it because it's not for everyone.

"I don't want her to be a reality star, I want her to be a superstar. I just want her to immerse herself in lots of different things and find what she wants to do. And if that's through reality TV then so be it."

Now Read: Dawn French teases Vicar of Dibley comeback this Christmas