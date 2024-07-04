Holly Willoughby kidnap trial: Gavin Plumb found guilty

Holly Willoughby's kidnap trial has found Gavin Plumb guilty. Picture: Getty

Gavin Plumb has been found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder former This Morning host Holly Willoughby.

A security guard has been found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder television presenter Holly Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb, 37, from Harrow, Essex was arrested and charged after he revealed his plans online to an undercover police officer in the USA.

The father-of-two denied soliciting murder and inciting kidnap and rape between 2021 and 2023, but has now been found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court.

It was also revealed that Plumb had two previous convictions for attempted kidnap, and two for false imprisonment.

