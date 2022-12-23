Ashley Banjo splits from wife Francesca after 16 years together

The couple announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Diversity star Ashley Banjo and his ex Francesca Abbott share two children, daughter Rose and son Micha.

Ashley Banjo has announced that he and his wife Francesca Abbott have separated after 16 years together.

The Dancing On Ice judge, 34, revealed the duo made the "difficult decision" to call it quits last year but have kept the news under wraps until now.

The Diversity star, who shares daughter Rose, three, and Micah, two, with his now ex-partner, first met childhood sweetheart 'Chess' when he was just 18.

Making the announcement on social media last night, he explained the pair are committed to being the "the best parents possible and the best of friends to each other".

Sharing the joint statement on Instagram Stories, Ashley wrote: "After much thought and consideration we both feel now is the time to share some personal news.

"Nearly 18 months ago we took the difficult decision to separate. After being together for over 16 years, since we were teenagers, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly.

"It has not been easy and the processing of the situation has not been fast by any means. But we feel that as we approach the new year it is time to share this news with others.

"Our main focus will always be our beautiful children. Every decision that has been made is to make sure we can continues as a loving family and vie the very best of ourselves as parents."

The street dancer continued: "Raising Rose and Micah in a healthy and happy environment is the most important thing to both of us. Sometimes after so many years people just move in different directions, but we do so lovingly and we continue to try and be both the best parents possible and the best of friends to each other.

"We gave always been private without our personal lives, so we kindly ask that everyone else please continue to respect that privacy. We won't be making any further comment on this situation.

"Thank you... Lots of Love, Ash and Chess x."

Ashley revealed the couple separated 18 months ago. Picture: Instagram/ashleybanjogram

Ashley first got engaged to Francesca back in 2014, with the pair tying the knot one year later in a lavish Essex ceremony.

In 2019, the former couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Rose, who was shortly followed by the family's second baby, Micah, in 2020.

Despite the breakdown of their marriage, the Britain's Got Talent winner remains besotted by this two kids.

In a previous interview with The Sun, the doting dad said: "The past few years have been amazing.

"You always hear the words that it is ‘life-changing when you have kids’ but you never really know what it is like until you experience it.

"Kids are the best thing that has happened to me in my life. But oh my gosh, I feel like I experience dad guilt 24/7 if I am honest."

