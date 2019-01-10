Is Ashley Banjo married? Wife, net worth and height revealed

Ashley Banjo made his way to fame after founding Diversity . Picture: Getty

So what do we know about Ashley Banjo? Who is his wife, what is his net worth and how tall is he? We answer all your questions.

Diversity star Ashley Banjo has come a long way since he won Britain's Got Talent with the Essex based dance group.

Since storming into the spotlight with their explosive routines, Ashley's career has gone from strength to stength having performed at the Royal Variety and a judge on Dancing on Ice alongside Jason Gardiner, Chris Dean and Jane Torville.

His personal life is also on the up, as he recently announced that his wife Francesca is pregnant with their first child.

So what do we know about Ashley Banjo? Who is his wife, what is his net worth and how tall is he? We answer all your questions.

Who is Ashely Banjo?

Ashley Banjo is an English Street dancer from Wickford, Essex and the choreographer for the street dancing crew Diversity.

He has two siblings, a sister named Talisa Banjo, and a brother named Jordan Banjo who is also a member of Diversity.

After taking. break from college at St Johns School in Billericay, he took two years out to concentrate on his dancing.

He is best known for winning Britain's got Talent with group Diversity back in 2009, and he has appeared on a number of shows since.

These include being a jjudge on Sky1's dancing talent show Got to Dance for all five series and most recently appearing as judge on Dancing On Ice.

Ashley Banjo wife

Francesca Abbott-Banjo is also a professional dancer and a talent manager.

She has been with Ashley Banjo for eight years and the got married in 2015.

They tied the knot in a ceremony in Essex, which was attended by a number of famous faces.

Most recently the announced that Francesca is pregnant with their first child and it will be due in the spring.

Francesca has performed with dance troupe Out Of The Shadows who have performed at a wide variety of events, as well as representing companies including River Island, Adidas and Pineapple.

Ashley Banjo height

Ashley is very tall and his height is 6"4.

Ashley Banjo Net Worth

The Diversity star has raked in the cash since he first rose to fame in 2009. When Diversity first won Britain's Got Talent in 2009, they won £100,000 between them which roughly amounted to £9,000 a person.

It's now estimated that his net worth is around $1 million (around £736,000) according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Between 2009 and 2014, Banjo was a judge on Sky show Got to Dance. Additionally, he has choreographed three tours for Diversity and appeared on TV on shows like The Cube, Celebrity Juice, and The Real Hustle.

