Ashley Banjo and wife Francesca expecting second 'surprise' baby, just 10 months after welcoming first

Ashley and his wife Francesca are expecting their second baby. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

Ashley Banjo shared the news on social media, saying “it’s a good job we like surprises”.

Diversity star Ashley Banjo has revealed he is expecting baby number two with wife Francesca Abbott.

Ashley, 31, who is currently a judge on Dancing On Ice, announced the news on Instagram this weekend, admitting that both he and his wife were surprised by the news.

The dancer shared a picture on his Instagram page of him with his wife and their 10-month-old daughter holding the baby scan.

The star captioned the image with: “It's a good job we like surprises! Baby number 2 is officially in the mum oven ladies and gents and I feel so blessed and excited. Our little family is growing @francescabanjo #nextchapter #family.”

The couple only welcomed their first child, Rose, in February this month.

At the time, Ashley shared a picture with the newborn, writing: “Our beautiful daughter came into the world at 6.45pm on 21st February 2019 - weighing a healthy 8lbs and 13oz.

“Her name is Rose Adura Banjo. I am in the deepest love ever with my little family."

Ashley and his wife welcomed their first baby in February this year. Picture: Instagram

The couple have previously opened up on the struggles of conceiving a baby before they fell pregnant with Rose.

When Ashley announced the news he and his wife were expecting Rose, he said: “It has been a more difficult journey to this point than most people know but we are now here with one of the most precious gifts in the world... A little girl!”

He added in the post: “I have so many strong and incredible women around me, I know she will have great examples to follow. Especially this woman right here - my wife and my rock. You are going to be the best mum in the world.”

Ashley Banjo previously opened up about their struggles to conceive their first baby. Picture: Instagram

People have been rushing to congratulate the couple on the news of their latest pregnancy, with Ashley’s brother Jordan commenting on the post: “If it’s in the oven be careful Rosie doesn’t eat it! Na but real talk man so proud of you guys, Banjo expansion.”

Alesha Dixon, Coleen Nolan and Strictly’s Oti Mabuse were also among Ashley’s celebrity friends who congratulated the couple.

