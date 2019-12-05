These were the most popular baby names of 2019 - including Isla, Ivy and Simba
BabyCentre has revealed the top 100 boys' and girls' names of 2019 - and some of them might surprise you.
The most popular baby names of 2019 have been revealed, and many of them are pretty unusual.
BabyCentre have released the top 100 names for both boys and girls of the year - the number one most popular being Olivia for girls and Muhammed for boys.
Olivia is the top girls' name for the second year in a row - but Muhammed, which came in eighth last year, has risen up the list.
A number of trends in naming are also apparent on the list - with BabyCentre suggesting that a rise in eco-consciousness being behind 'plant-inspired names' like Forrest, Eden, Ivy, Rowan, and Willow.
Film releases like The Lion King and Rocketman also appear to have influenced the list. Simba and Elton have appeared in the top 100 for the first time ever, and the number of babies called Nala have quadrupled this year.
Longer names like Frederick, Benedict, Kingsley, Nicholas, Nathaniel, and Bartholomew were also on the rise.
The full lists of names are below:
Most popular girls' names of 2019:
1) Olivia
2) Sophia
3) Ava
4) Amelia
5) Isla
6) Lily
7) Mia
8) Emily
9) Isabella
10) Freya
11) Aria
12) Ella
13) Evie
14) Grace
15) Isabelle
16) Ivy
17) Rosie
18) Sophie
19) Willow
20) Charlotte
21) Poppy
22) Elsie
23) Emilia
24) Sienna
25) Phoebe
26) Ruby
27) Hannah
28) Evelyn
29) Zara
30) Florence
31) Maya
32) Luna
33) Eva
34) Darcie
35) Emma
36) Mila
37) Chloe
38) Daisy
39) Alice
40) Layla
41) Matilda
42) Harper
43) Molly
44) Ellie
45) Nur
46) Eliza
47) Zoe
48) Sarah
49) Thea
50) Bella
51) Ada
52) Maisie
53) Jessica
54) Millie
55) Lucy
56) Violet
57) Fatima
58) Scarlett
59) Maryam
60) Penelope
61) Holly
62) Erin
63) Anna
64) Eleanor
65) Robyn
66) Imogen
67) Lottie
68) Hallie
69) Harriet
70) Aurora
71) Esme
72) Lola
73) Amber
74) Iris
75) Maria
76) Jasmine
77) Bonnie
78) Abigail
79) Amelie
80) Clara
81) Ayla
82) Annabelle
83) Gracie
84) Rose
85) Georgia
86) Summer
87) Arabella
88) Delilah
89) Elizabeth
90) Lara
91) Leah
92) Kiara
93) Myla
94) Nancy
95) Eden
96) Orla
97) Heidi
98) Martha
99) Penny
100) Ariana
The most popular boys' names of 2019:
1) Muhammad
2) Noah
3) Leo
4) Oliver
5) Charlie
6) Harry
7) George
8) Arthur
9) Freddie
10) Jack
11) Theo
12) Oscar
13) Jacob
14) Ethan
15) Alfie
16) Jaxon
17) Thomas
18) Joshua
19) Henry
20) Lucas
21) Archie
22) Max
23) Isaac
24) James
25) Adam
26) Louis
27) Elijah
28) Teddy
29) Aiden
30) Finley
31) William
32) Alexander
33) Luca
34) Daniel
35) Logan
36) Liam
37) Jayden
38) Tommy
39) Harrison
40) Reuben
41) Theodore
42) Arlo
43) Elliott
44) Dylan
45) Ryan
46) Mason
47) Joseph
48) Sebastian
49) Samuel
50) Caleb
51) Kian
52) Yusuf
53) Albie
54) Ollie
55) David
56) Zachary
57) Nathan
58) Riley
59) Rory
60) Hugo
61) Edward
62) Hunter
63) Ezra
64) Benjamin
65) Toby
66) Jude
67) Luke
68) Carter
69) Gabriel
70) Grayson
71) Kayden
80) Alex
81) Reggie
82) Finn
83) Ahmad
84) Matthew
85) Jesse
86) Bobby
87) Frankie
88) Myles
89) Roman
90) Michael
91) Kai
92) Connor
93) John
94) Blake
95) Matteo
96) Ali
97) Eli
98) Ibrahim
100) Harvey
