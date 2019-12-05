These were the most popular baby names of 2019 - including Isla, Ivy and Simba

The most popular baby names of the year have been revealed (stock images). Picture: Getty

BabyCentre has revealed the top 100 boys' and girls' names of 2019 - and some of them might surprise you.

The most popular baby names of 2019 have been revealed, and many of them are pretty unusual.

BabyCentre have released the top 100 names for both boys and girls of the year - the number one most popular being Olivia for girls and Muhammed for boys.

Olivia is the top girls' name for the second year in a row - but Muhammed, which came in eighth last year, has risen up the list.

A number of trends in naming are also apparent on the list - with BabyCentre suggesting that a rise in eco-consciousness being behind 'plant-inspired names' like Forrest, Eden, Ivy, Rowan, and Willow.

Film releases like The Lion King and Rocketman also appear to have influenced the list. Simba and Elton have appeared in the top 100 for the first time ever, and the number of babies called Nala have quadrupled this year.

Longer names like Frederick, Benedict, Kingsley, Nicholas, Nathaniel, and Bartholomew were also on the rise.

The full lists of names are below:

Olivia is the most popular girls' name for the second year in a row. Picture: Getty

Most popular girls' names of 2019:

1) Olivia

2) Sophia

3) Ava

4) Amelia

5) Isla

6) Lily

7) Mia

8) Emily

9) Isabella

10) Freya

11) Aria

12) Ella

13) Evie

14) Grace

15) Isabelle

16) Ivy

17) Rosie

18) Sophie

19) Willow

20) Charlotte

21) Poppy

22) Elsie

23) Emilia

24) Sienna

25) Phoebe

26) Ruby

27) Hannah

28) Evelyn

29) Zara

30) Florence

31) Maya

32) Luna

33) Eva

34) Darcie

35) Emma

36) Mila

37) Chloe

38) Daisy

39) Alice

40) Layla

41) Matilda

42) Harper

43) Molly

44) Ellie

45) Nur

46) Eliza

47) Zoe

48) Sarah

49) Thea

50) Bella

51) Ada

52) Maisie

53) Jessica

54) Millie

55) Lucy

56) Violet

57) Fatima

58) Scarlett

59) Maryam

60) Penelope

61) Holly

62) Erin

63) Anna

64) Eleanor

65) Robyn

66) Imogen

67) Lottie

68) Hallie

69) Harriet

70) Aurora

71) Esme

72) Lola

73) Amber

74) Iris

75) Maria

76) Jasmine

77) Bonnie

78) Abigail

79) Amelie

80) Clara

81) Ayla

82) Annabelle

83) Gracie

84) Rose

85) Georgia

86) Summer

87) Arabella

88) Delilah

89) Elizabeth

90) Lara

91) Leah

92) Kiara

93) Myla

94) Nancy

95) Eden

96) Orla

97) Heidi

98) Martha

99) Penny

100) Ariana







The most popular boys' names of 2019:

1) Muhammad

2) Noah

3) Leo

4) Oliver

5) Charlie

6) Harry

7) George

8) Arthur

9) Freddie

10) Jack

11) Theo

12) Oscar

13) Jacob

14) Ethan

15) Alfie

16) Jaxon

17) Thomas

18) Joshua

19) Henry

20) Lucas

21) Archie

22) Max

23) Isaac

24) James

25) Adam

26) Louis

27) Elijah

28) Teddy

29) Aiden

30) Finley

31) William

32) Alexander

33) Luca

34) Daniel

35) Logan

36) Liam

37) Jayden

38) Tommy

39) Harrison

40) Reuben

41) Theodore

42) Arlo

43) Elliott

44) Dylan

45) Ryan

46) Mason

47) Joseph

48) Sebastian

49) Samuel

50) Caleb

51) Kian

52) Yusuf

53) Albie

54) Ollie

55) David

56) Zachary

57) Nathan

58) Riley

59) Rory

60) Hugo

61) Edward

62) Hunter

63) Ezra

64) Benjamin

65) Toby

66) Jude

67) Luke

68) Carter

69) Gabriel

70) Grayson

71) Kayden

80) Alex

81) Reggie

82) Finn

83) Ahmad

84) Matthew

85) Jesse

86) Bobby

87) Frankie

88) Myles

89) Roman

90) Michael

91) Kai

92) Connor

93) John

94) Blake

95) Matteo

96) Ali

97) Eli

98) Ibrahim

100) Harvey

