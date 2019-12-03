Scarlett, Chloe, Henry and Alfie among the most divisive baby names in the UK

These are the UK's top 10 most devise baby names. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Is your baby’s name about to cause arguments with your friends and family?

Baby names are always going to split opinions as everyone has different opinions on what makes a good moniker and what doesn’t.

However, a new poll by ChannelMum.com of two thirds of parents in the UK have found the baby names that are the most divisive.

For girls, the name Chloe was voted the most divisive, with researchers finding that people either thought it was “sophisticated and upmarket”, or “downmarket and Essex”.

Lola was the second most controversial baby name for girls, which can be seen as “pretty and feminine” or “a lap dancer’s name”, the research found.

Stella was ranked as the third most divisive baby name in the UK, which can be seen as “stylish and unusual” or “trying too hard to be different”.

As far as boy baby names go, Jaxon or Jaxxon came in as number one, with may people seeing it as Jason, just “not spelt correctly”, or “sharp and contemporary”.

Felix and Harrison came in as number two and three, with some people taking issue with McKenzie and Harrison being original surnames.

Find the full results below:

BOYS

1. Jaxon/Jaxxon

2. Felix

3. Harrison

4. Oscar

5. Alfie

6. Henry

7. Leonard

8. Fox

9. Eden

10. McKenzie

GIRLS

1. Chloe

2. Lola

3. Stella

4. Winter

5. Margot

6. Agnes

7. Megan/Meghan

8. Scarlett

9. Emmie

10. Olive

