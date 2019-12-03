Scarlett, Chloe, Henry and Alfie among the most divisive baby names in the UK

3 December 2019, 11:38

These are the UK's top 10 most devise baby names
These are the UK's top 10 most devise baby names. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Is your baby’s name about to cause arguments with your friends and family?

Baby names are always going to split opinions as everyone has different opinions on what makes a good moniker and what doesn’t.

However, a new poll by ChannelMum.com of two thirds of parents in the UK have found the baby names that are the most divisive.

READ MORE: Mums rave over Next’s £22 reflective school coat that helps children stay safe in the dark

For girls, the name Chloe was voted the most divisive, with researchers finding that people either thought it was “sophisticated and upmarket”, or “downmarket and Essex”.

Lola was the second most controversial baby name for girls, which can be seen as “pretty and feminine” or “a lap dancer’s name”, the research found.

Scarlett, Chloe, Henry and Alfie among the most divisive baby names in the UK
Scarlett, Chloe, Henry and Alfie among the most divisive baby names in the UK. Picture: Getty

Stella was ranked as the third most divisive baby name in the UK, which can be seen as “stylish and unusual” or “trying too hard to be different”.

As far as boy baby names go, Jaxon or Jaxxon came in as number one, with may people seeing it as Jason, just “not spelt correctly”, or “sharp and contemporary”.

Felix and Harrison came in as number two and three, with some people taking issue with McKenzie and Harrison being original surnames.

Find the full results below:

BOYS

1. Jaxon/Jaxxon

2. Felix

3. Harrison

4. Oscar

5. Alfie

6. Henry

7. Leonard

8. Fox

9. Eden

10. McKenzie

GIRLS

1. Chloe

2. Lola

3. Stella

4. Winter

5. Margot

6. Agnes

7. Megan/Meghan

8. Scarlett

9. Emmie

10. Olive

READ NOW: Parents are obsessed with this mum’s Christmas hack to stop children having tantrums over toys

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Who was is the wrong?

Mum sparks debate after branding dad 'inappropriate' for changing in front of daughters at swimming pool
Mums have raved over this Next jacket

Mums rave over Next’s £22 reflective school coat that helps children stay safe in the dark
One mum has come to the rescue this Christmas

Parents are obsessed with this mum’s Christmas hack to stop children having tantrums over toys
The mum had a very demanding list for babysitters

Mum slammed for list of babysitter requirements including 'needs a degree' and to 'pay for child's snacks'
A woman has been slammed for sending her ex a list of baby names

Mum slammed for sending ex husband ‘traditional' baby names after branding his new wife's choices 'unacceptable’

Trending on Heart

Are Mr Men books sexist?

Loose Women viewers divided as Mr Men books are labelled 'sexist'

TV & Movies

The food feast will only cost you £26 - what a bargain!

You can now buy your entire Christmas dinner for less than £26 from B&M

Christmas

Peter shared the heartwrenching clip to Instagram

Peter Andre shares heart-wrenching video of son Theo, 3, in tears after accident at home

Celebrities

Serving sushi for Christmas dinner could save a lot of time... and washing up

Would you serve sushi for Christmas dinner?

Christmas

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £55 velvet dress from Oasis and ruffled shirt

Celebrities

Gemma Collins and James Argent have been accused of animal abuse

Gemma Collins and James Argent accused of 'animal cruelty' after riding camels on Dubai holiday

Celebrities