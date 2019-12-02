Mums rave over Next’s £22 reflective school coat that helps children stay safe in the dark

Mums have raved over this Next jacket. Picture: Next/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Parents are praising a coat from Next which will help your children safe in the dark.

The grip of winter has taken hold, with temperatures set to plummet to -10 in some parts of the country.

And along with the cold nights, the days are getting shorter and shorter, leaving plenty of parents worried about their kids walking home from school.

Luckily, Next has released a new padded jacket made with a reflective print to make sure your little ones can be seen in the dark.

The cosy coats have fleece-lined pockets and are available in black, camouflage, navy and mustard, along with featuring reflective strips on the back to make them visible to oncoming cars.

Next's reflective coat starts at £22. Picture: Next

They come in sizes 3-16years and range in price from £22-£28, but you’ll have to snap one up quickly, as a few of the ages have already sold out.

The description reads: “Made from a heat-sealed fabric, this padded jacket features fleece-lined pockets and a reflective print at the back.”

One impressed grandmother shared photos of her 12-year-old grandson wearing the coat in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group.

Alongside it, she wrote: “Got to share this… This is a pic my 12 year old Grandson in his new coat from next.

“I think it’s great for kids on these dark nights would be good for cyclists too.”

The post has since received more than 1,000 comments from other parents, with hundreds agreeing it’s the perfect addition to their children's school uniform.

One wrote shopper also wrote on Next’s website: “Nice quality coat for school – warm and shower proof”.

While a second added: “Son need a plain black coat for school. This was perfect and great value”.

Parents also pointed out that Asda and Primark are both selling similar styles.

While you can pick up a reflective coat in orange, black teal or grey from George at Asda for £12-£16, Primark also has a range for boys and girls starting at £12.

Meanwhile, you can pick up a reflective beanie hat for your family from Next for just £6 with an adorable pom pom on top.