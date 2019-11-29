Mum slammed for list of babysitter requirements including 'needs a degree' and to 'pay for child's snacks'

The demanding parent shared a gigantic list of very specific and unreasonable demands.

A cheeky mum has been blasted for posting about her list of requirements she looks for in a babysitter.

The seriously demanding list has a number of ridiculous asks from her babysitter, such as needing them to have a degree or NINE years in childcare, but only getting paid $10 and hour (around £7.70).

"Looking for a babysitter in the area," she wrote.

"PM me if you're interested... here are my requirements.

"1. Have a BA Degree in childcare or nine years of relevant babysitting experience.

"2. Three good references with phone numbers.

"3. Full-time availability including weekends.

"4. Your own car and driving license.

"5. Native English speaking and preferably a second language to teach my children.

"6. CPR certified. Ideally a CNA license.

"7. NO history of traffic tickets and NO problems with the law (I will be running your name through databases).

"8. No tattoos. No drugs. No alcohol. No sketchy social media behaviour AND/OR public pictures.

"9. MUST be okay with my two pitbulls.

"10. MUST be okay with emergency last-minute calls.

"11. Perfect attendance 100% required.

"12. Willing to pay for some snacks.

"13. Will love to work with an infant, a three-year-old and a five-year-old.

"14. Ideally will be a Trump fan.

"In exchange, I will be offering $10/hr under the table cash.

"It's like making $15/hr normally but without paying tax."

The post was reshared on Reddit where other users were horrified at the list.

One wrote: "Why would the babysitter be required to pay for the kids' snacks?

"At $10 an hour, that could be like doing an hour of work for free!"

While another wrote: "It always astounds me that awful people think others actually want to look after their kids and would be happy to be there under all of those circumstances."

One confused user said: "Wait, she wants them to have no previous problems with the law, yet wants them to take cash and evade taxes?"

