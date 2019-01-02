Mum REFUSES to pay babysitter for eight hour shift as they 'had fun' caring for kids

A text conversation between a babysitter and her employer has been shared on Reddit after the mum refused to pay for the eight hour shift.

A mum in the US thought her babysitter wouldn't mind not being paid for her shift as she got 'free ice cream' and 'a day of fun' with her kids.

In a text conversation shared by the babysitter's sister, the mum calls her 'stuck up' for demanding payment, and eventually blocks her.

The babysitter was promised $16 (£12) an hour for looking after the children, but the mum claimed to have forgotten the deal, and also said she had deleted their previous text history.

In the first text, the sitter politely asks when she should come to the house to pick up her payment, to which the mum responds: "I wasn't aware payment was involved. You got free ice cream and a day of fun...I'm sorry for the misinterpretation."

The babysitter then replies that they had agreed the $16 payment over text, and the mum asks her to show her the texts.

After being sent the texts, the mum tells her that she deletes her messages often, to which the sitter replies with: "I'm sorry, but as much as I love seeing your kids I am doing this for payment. Exclusively."

The mum then replies: "Well, you're acting kind of stuck up aren't you? Can we compromise at $20?"

The sitter then pleads with the mum and says she needs the money for books, saying that she'll accept $100 rather than the full amount (which would be $128).

However, the defiant mum still refused and blocked the babysitter's number.

She said: "I wish I didn’t have such a stuck up c*** watching my kids. I am going to block you now – please do not contact me again."

The post has received over 4000 comments on Reddit, and many have voiced their shock at the exchange.

Some have said that the babysitter should take the case to the small claims court, but the sitter's sister said that was too much effort. She has said that they're hoping to go through the dad instead.

But one user wrote: "She can take them to small claims court and with the text messages, she has nearly a 100% chance of winning. She’ll get the original amount plus court fees.

"Until then and even after, she can drag their name through the mud. Tell the neighbours, tell her own friends and co-workers, post the screenshots on her own and the couple’s social media, send some emails to any local daycare or babysitting agencies.

