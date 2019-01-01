Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana, 44, pregnant with couple’s fifth child

Alexander Dundas's 18th Birthday. Picture: Getty

Tana Ramsay revealed the ‘exciting’ news in New Year’s message from the family

Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana has confirmed she’s pregnant with the couple’s fifth child.

The ‘exciting’ news was revealed in a heartwarming New Year’s message today from the entire Ramsay clan.

Taking to Instagram, the family wished their followers a ‘Happy New Year’ then moved the camera down to proudly show off Tana’s growing baby bump on the sweet celebratory video.

44-year-old Tana and her TV chef husband were delighted to share the pregnancy with fans, which comes just two years after she suffered a devastating miscarriage.

Announcing the upsetting news on Facebook at the time, Gordon, 52, wrote: "Hi guys, Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks.

"We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months.

"We're together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes.

"I’d especially like to send a big thank you to the amazing team at Portland Hospital for everything they’ve done. Gx"

The couple, who have been married for 22 years, already have four children, Megan, 21, twins Jack and Holly, 19, and Tilly, 17.

The happy news comes just 11 days after celebrating their wedding anniversary.