Kids can get a personal message from Santa this Christmas by speaking to Amazon's Alexa

Your kids can get a personal message from Santa. Picture: Getty Images/Amazon

By Naomi Bartram

Amazon is helping to spread a little bit of festive magic this year with a message from Father Christmas.

If you’re not already feeling Christmas-y, this is bound to get you and your family in the festive spirit.

From now until the big day, Santa will be giving updates to Amazon Alexa, explaining how he's preparing for December 25th.

This means your little ones can find out about Father Christmas’ journey by asking the simple question: ‘how many days are there until Christmas?’.

After giving the answer, Alexa will then ask if you'd like to hear an update from Santa himself, before playing a sweet message.

A mum has raved about this Alexa feature. Picture: Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group

So far, he's told listeners: "Ho ho ho, I'm so looking forward to Christmas.

"I will be starting my daily Christmas update very soon, so make sure you come back if you love Christmas. Come back tomorrow for another Christmas update."

Earlier in the week, he also explained he's been busy making mince pies in the North Pole with Mrs Claus.

One excited mum posted about the adorable feature on the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK.

She told other parents: "One for the kids - ask Alexa how many days are left until Christmas and you will get asked if you want to receive a message from Santa.

"Something fun for the kids to get excited about."

Plenty of mums and dads were quick to reply, with one writing: "Oh yay! Something new we can try.”

Meanwhile, parents have been raving over another hack to keep kids content during the long lead up to Christmas.

Writing on her Facebook page, Kristina Watts from Washington explained that when her daughter sees something in the shops she likes, she takes a photo of her daughter with the toy and says she’s sending it to Santa via text.

Kristina says that after she uses the hack, her daughter “magically” puts the toy down and walks again with “no tears and no tantrums, from either of them”, and she forgets about the toy almost instantly.