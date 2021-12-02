The baby names most likely to end up on the naughty list

2 December 2021, 16:16

Some baby names could end up on the naughty list
Picture: Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

There are some names which are more likely to put you on Santa’s naughty or nice list.

It’s that time of year again, when the kids start to get very excited about the arrival of Father Christmas.

But it turns out there are some children’s names that are more likely to end up on Santa’s naughty list.

Parenting website BabyCentre looked through names from books, films and mythology to find the ones most commonly associated with naughty behaviour.

Is your baby's name on the naughty list
Picture: Alamy

According to Fabulous, the naughtiest boy name was found as Henry as it has German origins which means ‘ruler’.

Adam was second due to the name's biblical origins, while for girls it is Violet due to the association with the character from Charlie and the Chocolate factory.

Anastasia is second for girls as she was one of Cinderella's cruel step-sisters.

Baby Centre also found the top names which are likely to make it on the nice list, which include Esme for a girl.

This moniker means ‘esteemed’ and ‘beloved’, while Paloma and Glinda are also on the nice list.

Some names are more likely to end up on the nice list this Christmas
Picture: Alamy

Oliver is the number one name on the nice list for boys, while Finn and Theodore also made it.

Sarah Redshaw, UK Managing Editor for BabyCentre previously told Fabulous: “We found Santa’s naughty and nice lists but think he may have based them on hidden meanings and names of naughty book and film characters.

“Many of the naughty list names are now popular choices for parents and we are sure all of these children will have made it onto Santa’s nice list this year.”

See the full list of naughty and nice names below:

Top names on the naughty list:

  • Henry
  • Adam
  • Aiden
  • Flynn
  • Tristan
  • Loki
  • Samuel
  • Peter
  • Harvey
  • Kevin
  • Violet
  • Anastasia
  • Matilda
  • Rebel
  • Marisa
  • Eris
  • Rebecca
  • Pandora
  • Mara
  • Lilith

Names on the nice list

  • Oliver
  • Finn
  • Theodore
  • Noah
  • Christopher
  • Nicholas
  • Luke
  • Michael
  • Asher
  • Isaac
  • Esme
  • Hermione
  • Mona
  • Paloma
  • Glinda
  • Evangeline
  • Beatrice
  • Sophie
  • Cindy
  • Farah

